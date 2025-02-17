Tickets On Sale Now For April to June 2025 Productions at the Greek National Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets for the Greek National Opera productions scheduled from April to June 2025 at the Stavros Niarchos Hall and the Alternative Stage at the SNFCC are now available for purchase starting Saturday, the 1st of February 2025, at 9.00 am.

In April and May, the Stavros Niarchos Hall will host a revival of Gaetano Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor under the stage direction of the famous British director Katie Mitchell and conducted by Lukas Karytinos, as part of a co-production with the Royal Opera House in London. In the leading roles, we will have the chance to enjoy Jessica Pratt, Vassiliki Karayanni, Ismael Jordi, Yannis Christopoulos, Dionysios Sourbis, and others. In April, the Alternative Stage will present, for the first time, Madre Salonico, a music theatre performance filled with Sephardic songs in Ladino, the native language of the Jewish community in Thessaloniki, written by Leon A. Nar, directed by Victor Arditti, and adapted by Martha Mavroidi.

In May, the Stavros Niarchos Hall will host the new GNO Ballet production, The Golden Age, directed, choreographed, and with sets designed by Konstantinos Rigos, the GNO Ballet Director. The Alternative Stage will present a revival of the contemporary opera The Fall of the House of Commons, inspired by Edgar Allan Poe’s dark universe. Based on a concept and dramaturgy by Alekos Lountzis and featuring music composed by Orestis Papaioannou, this production will be conducted by Michalis Papapetrou and directed by Alexandros Efklidis.

In June, a unique tribute concert titled Pierre Boulez at 100 will be showcased at the Alternative Stage to commemorate the 100th anniversary of composer and maestro Pierre Boulez’s birth. The production will feature Grammy and Emmy Award-winning pianist Gloria Cheng, alongside renowned Dutch pianist Ralph van Raat.

* Please note that tickets for the GNO productions Turandot (June) and Rigoletto (July) scheduled to be presented at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus will go on sale in the upcoming months, according to the Athens Festival programme.

