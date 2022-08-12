Tickets For the GNO's September - December 2022 Productions Are on Sale

Tickets for Greek National Opera productions to be presented inside the Stavros Niarchos Hall and on the GNO Alternative Stage at the SNFCC from September through December 2022 go on sale this Friday, 29 July 2022 at 09.00. This programme is made possible by a grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) to enhance the GNO's artistic outreach.

Greek National Opera - Stavros Niarchos Hall - SNFCC

Andrei - Dimitra Trypani

25, 27, 28 September 2022

2 October 2022

March of the Spirit and Songs by Mikis Theodorakis

5 October 2022

Don Giovanni - W. A. Mozart

21, 23, 25, 27, 29 October 2022

The Magic Pillows - George Dousis / Eugene Trivizas

11, 12, 13, 20, 30 November & 1 December 2022

Don Quixote - Thiago Bordin, Marius Petipa / Ludwig Minkus

26, 27 November & 4, 23, 24, 30, 31 December 2022

18, 20, 22, 28, 29 December 2022 & 4, 5, 8 January 2023

GREEK NATIONAL OPERA - ALTERNATIVE STAGE - SNFCC

23 September 2022

24 September 2022

7, 8 October 2022

Underwater - Xenia Aidonopoulou, Georgia Tegou

15, 16 October 2022

16 October 2022

21, 22 October 2022

Silence, the King is Listening - Nikos Kypourgos

29, 30 October & 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 November 2022

Anthony's Death - Kharálampos Goyós

20, 23, 25, 27 November 2022

Cheap Smokes - Panayotis Kalantzopoulos / Renos Haralambidis

4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 December 2022 & 3, 4, 5 January 2023

