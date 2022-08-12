Tickets For the GNO's September - December 2022 Productions Are on Sale
Learn more about the full lineup here!
Tickets for Greek National Opera productions to be presented inside the Stavros Niarchos Hall and on the GNO Alternative Stage at the SNFCC from September through December 2022 go on sale this Friday, 29 July 2022 at 09.00. This programme is made possible by a grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) to enhance the GNO's artistic outreach.
Greek National Opera - Stavros Niarchos Hall - SNFCC
- Andrei - Dimitra Trypani
25, 27, 28 September 2022
- Symphony No. 2: The Song of the Earth - Mikis Theodorakis
2 October 2022
- March of the Spirit and Songs by Mikis Theodorakis
5 October 2022
- Don Giovanni - W. A. Mozart
21, 23, 25, 27, 29 October 2022
- The Magic Pillows - George Dousis / Eugene Trivizas
11, 12, 13, 20, 30 November & 1 December 2022
- Don Quixote - Thiago Bordin, Marius Petipa / Ludwig Minkus
26, 27 November & 4, 23, 24, 30, 31 December 2022
18, 20, 22, 28, 29 December 2022 & 4, 5, 8 January 2023
GREEK NATIONAL OPERA - ALTERNATIVE STAGE - SNFCC
23 September 2022
24 September 2022
- The Opera #2 - On the Ropes (About the End) - Novoflot
7, 8 October 2022
- Underwater - Xenia Aidonopoulou, Georgia Tegou
15, 16 October 2022
16 October 2022
21, 22 October 2022
- Silence, the King is Listening - Nikos Kypourgos
29, 30 October & 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 November 2022
- Anthony's Death - Kharálampos Goyós
20, 23, 25, 27 November 2022
- Cheap Smokes - Panayotis Kalantzopoulos / Renos Haralambidis
4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 December 2022 & 3, 4, 5 January 2023
Where to book your tickets:
> The Greek National Opera Box Office at the SNFCC
Hotline: +30 2130885700
Group Bookings: +30 2130885742
Box Office Hours: 09.00-21.00 daily [closed 6-15 August]
The Ticket Services Box Office - 39 Panepistimiou Street, Athens