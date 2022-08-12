Tickets For the GNO's September - December 2022 Productions Are on Sale

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aug. 12, 2022  
Tickets for Greek National Opera productions to be presented inside the Stavros Niarchos Hall and on the GNO Alternative Stage at the SNFCC from September through December 2022 go on sale this Friday, 29 July 2022 at 09.00. This programme is made possible by a grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) to enhance the GNO's artistic outreach.

Greek National Opera - Stavros Niarchos Hall - SNFCC

25, 27, 28 September 2022

2 October 2022

5 October 2022

21, 23, 25, 27, 29 October 2022

11, 12, 13, 20, 30 November & 1 December 2022

  • Don Quixote - Thiago Bordin, Marius Petipa / Ludwig Minkus

26, 27 November & 4, 23, 24, 30, 31 December 2022

18, 20, 22, 28, 29 December 2022 & 4, 5, 8 January 2023

GREEK NATIONAL OPERA - ALTERNATIVE STAGE - SNFCC

23 September 2022

24 September 2022

7, 8 October 2022

15, 16 October 2022

16 October 2022

21, 22 October 2022

29, 30 October & 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 November 2022

20, 23, 25, 27 November 2022

  • Cheap Smokes - Panayotis Kalantzopoulos / Renos Haralambidis

4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 December 2022 & 3, 4, 5 January 2023

Giorgos Koumendakis presents the 22/23 season programme

Into The Light - Artistic Programme 2022/23 | Greek National Opera

GNO Alternative Stage: Artistic programme 2022/23

Where to book your tickets:

> The Greek National Opera Box Office at the SNFCC

Hotline: +30 2130885700

Group Bookings: +30 2130885742

Box Office Hours: 09.00-21.00 daily [closed 6-15 August]

> www.ticketservices.gr

The Ticket Services Box Office - 39 Panepistimiou Street, Athens





