The Greek National Opera Participates in the 60th Dimitria Festival in Thessaloniki With Five Major Productions

For a second consecutive year, the Greek National Opera is travelling to Thessaloniki to participate in the 60th Dimitria Festival – the city’s most historic cultural event – with remarkably successful productions.

As part of the GNO’s programme agreement with the Ministry of Culture and other Thessaloniki institutions, five opera, dance, music theatre, and musical productions will be presented there in October 2025, offering a diverse and high-quality artistic programme for all ages.

During this year’s 60th Dimitria Festival, the GNO Ballet will present the successful production Golden Age by Konstantinos Rigos at the Theatre of the Society for Macedonian Studies of the NTNG (10, 11, 12 October).

Furthermore, three more productions from the GNO Alternative Stage will be performed: the musical for the whole family, Isadora Duck, written and directed by Stella Michailidou and with music composed by Kostas Vomvolos (Thessaloniki Concert Hall, Friends of Music Hall (M1), 4,5 October); Theophrastos Sakellaridis’ legendary opera I want to See the Pope!, conducted by Nicolas Vassiliou and directed by Natasha Triantafylli (Theatre of the Society for Macedonian Studies of the NTNG, 4,5 October); and the music theatre performance Madre Salonico, written by Leon A. Nar and directed by Victor Arditti (Thessaloniki Concert Hall, Emilios Riadis Hall (M2), 30, 31 October).

Additionally, the GNO will present the opera double bill L’Amour à trois / La Voix humaine by Gian Carlo Menotti and Francis Poulenc, directed by Angela-Kleopatra Saroglou – a co-production between the GNO and the Thessaloniki Concert Hall (22, 24 October).

