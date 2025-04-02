The Back Pack's NOTED Comes to the Tank

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Back Pack, an award-winning theatre group, is traveling across the Atlantic and arriving in Athens to perform on April 5 and 6. The renowned non-spoken group from New York is coming to Greece for the first time and is presenting their latest creation ‘Noted' for two performances only, both at 9 PM, at the Roes Theater.

The show is a comedic feast with four performers skilled in the techniques of clowning, puppetry, animation, shadow theater, stop motion and the creation of live sounds with natural materials (foley techniques) and with whatever else they find in front of them! Movement, music, dance, and multimedia combine in an unforgettable experience that comes straight from the heart of Manhattan.

The Back Pack is the comedy and dance group of U.S., whose shows are characterized as “live animation.” They started in the northwest of the United States and are now based in New York. The founding members, Katie Kohler, Pete Betcher, Jeremiah Rosenberger, and Justin Morley, began creating and presenting these skewed, silent, comedic performances during their student days at the University of Montana in 2008. All of their work is an original conception, creation and execution entirely by these four exceptional performers. They have been honored for their work with two B. Iden Payne Awards, an Austin Critics Table Award, four Best of Fest awards from Frontera Fest, and have been distinguished among the top four groups at the Philadelphia Fringe Festival.

The performance ‘Noted' which we will be presented in Athens, was presented with great success this season at the Tank Theatre in New York City.

Creation & Interpretation: Katie Kohler, Taylor Casas, Alexander Druzbanski, and Pete Betcher.

