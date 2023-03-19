Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Music in the Mountains to Present SEA GYPSIES in April

The performance will take place Thursday 20 April 8pm.

Mar. 19, 2023  

Sea Gypsies are a three-piece blues fusion band with a repertoire of around sixty numbers which they perform in their own arrangements. The band consists of: Tammy Joe Stewart (guitar, vocals) Jim Williams (bass, vocals) and Dave Samwell (drums, cajon). They don't just do blues covers but rearrange numbers completely. For instance: the band take Stevie Wonder's Superstition and make it a much harder rock style number. In contrast, their version of Sting's Fragile is taken from the acoustic guitar dominated original and made into a band orientated ballad with Tam's fantastic voice pulling at the listener's heartstrings. There are many blues favourites including B. B. King's The Thrill Is Gone, Cream's Crossroads, Jimi Hendrix's Wind Cries Mary and a couple of numbers by The Band. There is a bit of reggae, such a Bob Marley's Stir It Up and their reggae version of 10cc's I'm Not In Love. You have to hear Sea Gypsies to understand how much they adapt and rearrange numbers to make them their own. Presented by Music in the Mountains.

SEA GYPSIES - BLUES FUSION

Tammy Joe Stewart (guitar/vocals), Jim Williams (bass/vocals), Dave Samwell (drums/cajon)

Thursday 20 April 8pm

John's Restaurant Trimiklini

Tickets: €10

Box Office: Tel: 97898997 or buy online: www.dailydealscy.com/event/seagypsies

Food & Accommodation: John's Restaurant, is open 9am - 11pm every day, offering traditional Cyprus taverna cuisine and international dishes. Tel: 25432212. Caffè Marcelletti, right next door, is open from 6.30am - 9am every day. Tel: 97898997. There is ample accommodation in the surrounding area, including The New Okella Hotel Saittas. Tel: 99656127.

Information: www.musicinthemountains.eu.

Facebook: @musicmountainscyprus, @JRTrimiklini, @newokellainn.

John's Restaurant Trimiklini is open 9am - 11pm every day, offering large selection of traditional Cyprus taverna cuisine and international dishes. There is a choice of garden tables at the front, ample inside space and the rear balcony with spectacular mountain and valley views. Booking advised: Tel: 25432212.

Caffè Marcelletti, next door to John's Restaurant, combines a modern city coffee lounge vibe with the rustic atmosphere of the countryside setting, plus stunning views, making it probably the coolest and prettiest café in the mountains. The efficient, helpful staff, provide a wide range of coffees, soft drinks, pastries and ice creams. It is open from 6.30am every day. Tel: 97898997.

ACCOMODATION

The New Okella Hotel Saittas is about 3Km north of Trimiklini and about 2Km from the Green Valley Waterfalls. The air-conditioned rooms have complimentary Wi-Fi, sound-proofed windows, hair dryers and towels. Continental breakfast is offered in the restaurant and there is a lounge bar, billiards table, sauna, sun terrace, free private car park and garden. Tel: 99656127. Facebook: @newokellainn.

The Old Olive Mill Dhoros is a lovely and unique old stone house in a secluded spot at the end of a road, in the quiet farming village of Dhoros, nestled on the southern slopes of the Troodos Mountains, about 6Km south of Trimiklini. The house can accommodate up to 8 guests. Tel: 25434043. Facebook: @TheOldOliveMillDhorosCyprus.

The River House Trimiklini is a modern, stone-faced holiday home located in a quiet area of the village. It features 3 bedrooms, TV, DVD player, free WiFi, barbecue, fireplace, table tennis and free bicycles. Tel: 99628772. Facebook: @TheRiverHouseCyprus.

Trimiklini is a picturesque village, surrounded by green orchards, located approximately 27 kilometres northwest of Limassol in the largest valley in Cyprus, at an average altitude of 570M. The village is bordered on the south by Lania, on the west by Silikou and Kouka, on the north by Moniatis, on the northeast by Pelendri and on the east by Agios Mamas. Trimiklini is famous for its double bridge; the only one in Cyprus. Local residents grow grapes and fruit trees, including nectarines, peaches, plums and pears here. They have also long been engaged in the production of zivania and wine. Part of the cultural heritage of the village is the building of the primary school, which opened its doors in 1926. Then, it had an enrolment of 49 students. Now it's community property, restored by the municipal council. Currently, 11 children from the community attend the new district school. The Green Valley waterfall is worth the walk along a narrow path, hidden in the shade of century-old trees. There are several outdoor cafes and restaurants, a fruit market, where you can buy freshly picked fruit and vegetables, and small shops with sweets, including excellent mountain honey, plus two interesting churches dedicated to the Virgin of Mercy.

Music in the Mountains was created in 2005 in order to present a wide range of high-quality concerts in all musical genres in the mountain villages in the Limassol region including Lania, Lofou, Trimiklini, Moniatis, Silikou and Omodos. We now also venture into the hills of Paphos district, to lovely Ineia.




