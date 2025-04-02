Archaeologists Discover First-Ever Ancient Greek Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Greek Ministry of Culture has announced that archaeologists have fully uncovered the ancient Greek theater of Lefkada, the first such monument ever discovered in Greece’s Ionian islands. The theater, described as the most significant archaeological find in the region, was revealed after years of systematic excavations.

Located on Koulmos Hill about three kilometers south of the modern city of Lefkada, the ancient theater dates to the 4th century BC. The city of Lefkada itself was founded by the Corinthians before the end of the 7th century BC and became an important commercial hub due to its strategic location in the Ionian Sea.

Initial evidence of the theater surfaced in the early 19th century during a brief excavation led by German archaeologist E. Kruge, but the findings were never fully published. Over time, the site became obscured by olive groves and storage buildings. In 1997, morphological analysis of the terrain helped archaeologists once again identify the likely location.

Excavations under the direction of Dr. Olympia Vikatou began in earnest in 2017, coordinated by the Ephorate of Antiquities of Aetolia-Acarnania and Lefkada in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture. By 2023, the theater had been fully uncovered, revealing its structure and many architectural features.

The theater includes 21 rows of seating, with those on the lower levels in better condition. Experts estimate the theater could seat approximately 3,500 spectators, and possibly up to 11,000 if fully completed. Evidence suggests the theater was built in two phases, with the second phase remaining incomplete.

Among the notable finds are fragments of three elaborately carved stone thrones, adorned with motifs such as birds, dolphins, and a siren. These thrones are believed to have been reserved for priests or city officials, and later, representatives of the Acarnanian Public.

The excavation faced challenges, including the removal of large olive trees and soil displacement. Preservation of the upper “koilon” (audience seating area) is poor, likely due to human activity across centuries. Much of the stone from the theater appears to have been repurposed in later constructions.

The theater fell into decline along with the city, particularly after the founding of nearby Nikopolis by Augustus in 31 BC, when many Lefkada residents relocated. The theater was eventually abandoned, but remains an emblematic example of ancient Greek architecture and cultural life in the Ionian region.

The excavation team includes archaeologists Vivian Staikou and Varvara Giza, topographer and engineer Georgios Lolos, architect Nikos Hatzidakis, and conservator Aphrodite Tiligada. The project is led by Dr. Olympia Vikatou, General Director of Antiquities and Cultural Heritage.

