Alexandros Giovanos and Nicolas Prevezianos Perform the Work of Iannis Xenakis

The performance will take place on October 17th, 2020.

The Greek National Opera will be presented one of the most famous and most impressive works by Iannis Xenakis for solo percussion, Psappha (Sappho), along with the work for solo cello Kottos. The work will be performed by soloists Alexandros Giovanos (percussion) and Nicolas Prevezianos (cello), at the Athens Conservatoire on October 17th, and streamed online. It will be available to view online until November 17th.

Iannis Xenakis is one of the most important composers of the 20th century.



One of Xenakis's most famous compositions for solo percussion, Psappha (Sappho) was commissioned by the English Bach Festival with the support of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation and dedicated to the famous percussion soloist Sylvio Gualda.

For more information CLICK HERE!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You