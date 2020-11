Samuel has been a member of the Children's Opera House Berlin since he was 6 years old.

13-year-old Samuel has been a member of the Children's Opera House Berlin since he was 6 years old.

In a new video from the Straatsoper Unter den Linden, Samuel talked about what he has learned from the opera singers and why he himself can no longer sing so high.

Watch the full video below!

Shows View More Germany Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You