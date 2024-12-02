Review: MJ THE MUSICAL at STAGE THEATER AN DER ELBE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ITS A THRILL(ER)

MJ- The Musical about the King of Pop and his unforgettable 1992 Dangerous Tour. (Not) Another Juke-Box Musical, some might say, but the 10-time Tony-nominated show went out to be a hit on Broadway and in the West End. Hamburg's long reign Disney's LION KING has gotten a new neighbor. After the other Disney show, FROZEN left the building, and THE STAGE THEATER AN DER ELBE (what a beautiful house) is now home to the German version of MJ, with spoken dialogue in German and songs kept in English. Taking the ferry to the theatre and getting the breathtaking view of Hamburg's skyline is a perfect way to dive into a great night out.

Stage Entertainment's Casting department has done its homework and found the right person to play MJ. Hamburg's golden boy, Benét Monteiro, said goodbye to Disney's HERCULES, left the Olymp and is ready to shine as the leading man, a role Monteiro has been waiting his whole life for.

He is adding another highlight to his career; a shiver runs down your spine when he enters the stage. The voice, the looks, the little bits and pieces—it's like, this is it. Monteiro exudes the presence of the King of Pop. Michael Jackson himself would have been overwhelmed by Monteiro's performance.

Study the greatest and become greater.

What a bliss to enjoy this superb dancing, honoring the likes of Fred Astaire and Bob Fosse, both significantly influenced what we got to know of one of the most unique dance styles.

There is much to learn from the king, possibly benefiting Prince Damien (Michael). He gave a solid performance, adding a different layer to the adolescent Michael, but when it came to dancing, his colleagues' technique was just out of this world. It has been a while since I witnessed such a clean and well-staged dance performance.

Director and Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon said in an interview that he wanted to incorporate much of Michael Jackson's work into the show.

That's precisely what it feels like, an adrenaline rush, a dancing revolution.

Loads of criticism occurred during the rehearsal process regarding the story because the show looked at Michael Jackson's life without examining the man in the mirror's darker side. The show doesn't tell you anything you have not heard of; of course, we know that Josef (a marvelous David Hughey) desperately sought fortune and fame regardless of his children's needs and feelings. We are familiar with the Pepsi accident the pills, and much more, there is nothing new, but otherwise, what to expect from someone as famous as Michael Jackson. The show ends with a rare moment, in the spot of the attention but left alone, an honest portrayal of the King's loneliness.

MJ—The Michael Jackson Musical brought Hamburg an energetic Jukebox Musical with probably the best Dance performances in ages, led by a phenomenal Benét Monteiro.

THEY STARTED SOMETHIN!

MJ-The Musical with Benét Monteiro as MJ, DNPRI (Tito Jackson / Quincy Jones), Prince Damian (Michael), Mario Gremlich (Dave), David Hughey (Rob / Joseph Jackson), Jay Karim Jonker (Cover MJ, Cover Michael), Jessica Mears (Kate / Katherine Jackson), Perci Moeketsi (Nick / Berry Gordy), OXA (alternate MJ), Eve Rades (Rachel), Pedro Reichert (Alejandro), William Baugh (Jermaine), Caleaf Henson (Randy), Lea-Katharina Krebs (Fan Girl, Cover Rachel), Adrianna Patłaszyńska (L.A. Girl), Rafael Portela (Marlon), Prince Orji (Jackie), Roberto Vai (Fosse), Daniel Vliek (Astaire) and Zoë van Zadelhoff (Suzanne).

Swings: Vic Anthony, Naomi Dundas, Timna Engelmayer, Gee'rald, OJ Lynch, Léo Maindron, Rob „Krucible“ Marshall, Gyman Reeb and Noey Viereck.

For further information, visit www.musical.de

all pictures ©Matthew Murphy Stage Entertainment

Reader Reviews