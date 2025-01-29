ADDIO Otto Schenk Memorial Held at St. Stephans Cathedral

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The final curtain for one of Austria's most famous Actors, the legendary Otto Schenk, who sadly passed away on January 9th, has fallen on the probably most prestigious stage, Vienna's St. Stephans Cathedral, in the heart of Austrias beloved capitol. Otto Schenk has been a theatrical institution that inspired and entertained generations, a legend, on and off-stage.

His friends Maria Rauch-Kallat, Herbert Föttinger (Theater der Josefstadt Director), and Michael Ludwig (Mayor of Vienna) honored Schenk with charming anecdotes and heartwarming stories. Konstantin Schenk, Otto's son, who served as a Conférence, ended the grand ceremony with an actor's treasure, a final round of applause, of course, with the blessing of Canon Toni Faber.

Life is fleeting, but Otto Schenk's immeasurable talent brought so much laughter into the world, which will stay with us forever. He will be missed but never forgotten. The final curtain has fallen for an undoubtedly theatrical legend; Austria takes a bow and says goodbye und Baba. Thank you for everything.

Otto Schenk 12.06.1930 - 09.01.2025† ©Allegria Communications GmbH

Comments