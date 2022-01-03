Oper Frankfurt Announces Cast Changes For FEDORA

Oper Frankfurt has announced cast changes for its upcoming production of Umberto Giordano's Fedora, OperaWire reports. Soprano Nadja Stefanoff will take over the title role on April 3, 8, 10, 16, 18, 21, 23, and 28, 2022, replacing Olesya Golovneva. Asmik Grigorian will perform the title role on May 6 & 14, 2022.

Additionally, tenor Giorgio Berrugi will sing the role of Count Loris Ipanow on April 28, and May 6 and 14, 2022. Jonathan Tetelman will perform the role of Loris Ipanow for all other dates in the run.

Read more on OperaWire.

Performances run 3 April - 14 May 2022. Learn more at https://oper-frankfurt.de/en/season-calendar/fedora_2/.

The title figure in Umberto Giordano's verismo thriller moves between extremes at breathtaking speed: this Russian princess is a spy, avenger, lover, martyr and betrayed woman all in one. After her fiancé is assassinated she decides to track down Loris Ipanow, his murderer, in Paris, working undercover for the police. They fall in love and decide to try and risk starting a new life in the Swiss alps. But their past catches up with them ...

Giordano often focused on people in exceptional emotional and social situations. His biggest success was Andrea Chénier (1896), set in the time of the French revolution. In Fedora, his next opera, based on a drama by Victorien Sardou , his characterisations were even more polished. He gave the scenes in the story their own musical language: romantic piano music in the salons in Paris and folk music, and even a song accompanied by the accordion, in the mountains at the end of the opera, creating an almost surreal mosaic of sound.