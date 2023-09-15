MEREDITH MONK AT 80 Comes to Munich

The exhibit opens on 10 November 2023 and runs until 3 March 2024.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

The most comprehensive survey ever of the work of legendary American artist Meredith Monk (b.1942, New York City) will be presented at Haus der Kunst in Munich, opening on 10 November 2023 and running until 3 March 2024 (Press Preview: Thursday, 9 November 2023).

The exhibition Meredith Monk. Calling will be the first exhibition in Europe dedicated to her immersive work, presenting her oeuvre as multi-sensorial, innovative installations, embracing the cross-disciplinary way in which she has worked throughout her career.

Meredith Monk said: “I work in between the cracks, where the voice starts dancing, where the body starts singing, where theatre becomes cinema.”

This first survey on the oeuvre of Meredith Monk is a collaboration in two acts at Haus der Kunst in Munich and Oude Kerk in Amsterdam, together with the Hartwig Art Foundation. The exhibition is developed in close collaboration with Meredith Monk and The House Foundation for the Arts.

A new book, Meredith Monk. Calling, will be published in January 2024, presenting this first comprehensive career survey encompassing in-depth analysis of the genre-defying work. Featuring never-before-published archival material, musical notations, drawings, and photographs, as well as an interview with the artist, and accompanying essays, the book will affirm Monk's continuing relevance and influence on a new generation. Edited by Anna Schneider with contributions by Andrea Lissoni, Rick Moody, Timothy Morton, Teresa Retzer, Beatrix Ruf, Adam Shatz, Louise Steinman and others.

Meredith Monk – The Recordings, a 13-CD limited box set edition is issued by Munich-based ECM Recordings compiling all Meredith Monk's releases on the label since Dolmen Music in 1981. The box includes a 300 page book reprising all the original liner notes, as well as new texts and interviews. Curated at Haus der Kunst by Anna Schneider with Teresa Retzer, and designed by Milan based architects 2050+.




