FOR YEARS TO COME TV Pilot to Make International Premiere At Die Seriale

"For Years to Come" will make it's international festival premiere at the 10th edition of die Seriale, the International Series Festival in Giessen Germany, this coming May 29th to June 3rd. It is the only American-made project in the entire festival.

"After so many joyful jam-packed festival screenings in the U.S. over the past year, we are so ecstatic to finally bring this project overseas. While a lot of the story that will unfold in future episodes is very specific to the history of North Hollywood where I grew up, many have suggested the pilot's aesthetic could really appeal to the European market. And the core themes of the series are very universal. It's about people confronted with mortality trying desperately to live a good life, and often making really outlandish choices along the way." - James Patrick Nelson

Directed by Emmy-nominee Micah Stuart, this irreverent and heartfelt romantic dramedy is about a gay man who falls in love with his dead mother's hospice nurse, while struggling to reconnect with his elderly father...who's secretly a porn director. Series-creator James Patrick Nelson stars opposite veteran character-actor Richard Riehle.

"The show is an authentic, naturalistic drama with serious themes - but it's not dystopian trauma-porn like we've seen a lot lately. It's joyful and romantic! And it has a lot of irreverent humor, but the laughter is interwoven with moments of genuine vulnerability. Audiences have told me they were crying one moment and howling with laughter a second later. And then the show is about a queer love story, but the characters' queerness is not their only defining characteristic, and it has nothing to do with the conflict. So many queer audiences have expressed gratitude for this kind of representation." - James Patrick Nelson

"For Years to Come" has played in a dozen top festivals across the United States the past year, including SeriesFest, the #1 TV festival in America, and Outfest, the largest film festival in Los Angeles. It was nominated for Best Pilot at the SoHo International Film Festival and won the Audience Choice award in the London Lift-Off Festival.

"The enthuiastic audience response on the festival circuit has really been wind to our sails. We are so excited to find the right production company or executive producer to collaborate on a full season of the show. In the wake of the union strikes, as the industry continues to rebuild and reinvent itself, we look forward to traveling overseas to expand our network of prospective colleagues, and learn more about new and evolving models of production and distribution." - James Patrick Nelson

The full festival line-up will be available soon at https://die-seriale.de/ where you'll be able to purchase tickets to the in-person screening of "For Years to Come" in Giessen, as well as the streaming portion of the festival from anywhere in the world.





For Years To Come Trailer from Micah Stuart on Vimeo.

