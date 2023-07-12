Haus der Kunst Reveals 2023/24 Season Lineup

Haus der Kunst, Munich’s global centre for contemporary art, builds on the ongoing transformation of its programming vision with the announcement of the Autumn/Winter season running from September 2023 to March 2024. Framed by the themes of gender, environment and technology, the season continues to expand and diversify Haus der Kunst’s ambitious plans to programme across the fields of visual art and performance, opening it up to bring audiences and institutions together.

Judy Chicago, Lygia Clark and Faith Wilding amongst 11 women artists in recreation of ground-breaking immersive works from the 1950s to 1970s.

Meredith Monk the subject of a comprehensive career survey across the last six decades.

Artificial intelligence simulation for first European solo show by WangShui.

TUNE, Haus der Kunst’s ongoing exploration of the realms of sound, music, and visual art, continues across the season, including amongst others singer and cellist Kelsey Lu and experimental musician James Ferraro.

Martino Gamper in residence in historic Mittelhalle of Haus der Kunst.

Andrea Lissoni, Artistic Director, Haus der Kunst, said today: “As an institution, Haus der Kunst is transforming, a new approach to engagement and learning is at the core of this process, resonating with the pressing need to act locally, yet sustain a global perspective. Our journey is towards an arts centre where the future is not just anticipated, but actively manifested.”

Emma Enderby, Chief Curator, Haus der Kunst, said: “The new season reflects an extensive programme of work by artists of different generations. We continue our wider focus on the boundary breaking approach of today’s emerging artists, who move effortlessly between visual art, dance, music, sound art and digital technologies, alongside the multi-disciplinary practices presented by the trailblazing artists from the recent past.”

Programme highlights:

Inside Other Spaces. Environments by Women Artists 1956—1976

8 September 2023 — 10 March 2024 (Press Preview: 7 September 2023)

As part of Haus der Kunst’s ongoing re-examination of overlooked histories, this landmark exhibition reframes the artistic canon by presenting women’s fundamental role in the development of immersive art, which at the time was referred to as environments, and which have gone on to have a lasting impact in the field of visual art. Spanning three generations of artists from Asia, Europe as well as North and South America, the exhibition includes work by Judy Chicago, Lygia Clark, Laura Grisi, Aleksandra Kašuba, Lea Lublin, Marta Minujín, Tania Mouraud, Maria Nordman, Nanda Vigo, Faith Wilding, and Tsuruko Yamazaki.

Situated at the threshold between art, architecture and design, environments create and transform space, inviting the spectator to enter, engage and interact with them. The exhibition starts with the first environment Red (Work), to be realised by a female artist, Tsuruko Yamazaki in 1956, and continues to the first historic review of such artworks at the 37th Venice Biennale in 1976, when environments became a major feature in the international art world. Yet to date, their historiography centres almost exclusively on the United States and on the works by male artists. Since most environments were destroyed right after their display, Inside Other Spaces will be the first show of its kind to reconstruct the immersive art works.

WangShui. Window of Tolerance

8 September 2023 — 14 April 2024 (Press Preview: 7 September 2023)

To provide a contemporary perspective to Inside Other Spaces, Haus der Kunst presents WangShui’s first European solo show, their practice forms portals into virtual worlds, spanning video, sculpture, and painting. The exhibition features ethereal paintings etched into aluminium, each co-authored with a machine-learning programme trained on previous paintings by the artist. The centrepiece is a new video sculpture Certainty of the Flesh (2023), incorporating artificial intelligence simulation to develop real time movement and dialogue. The audience will encounter different hybrid beings whose interactions develop a supernatural narrative drawn from reality TV and ancient mythologies, played on an infinite loop between the characters. The work questions how humans will appear and communicate in a technologically supported future.

Meredith Monk. Calling

10 November 2023 — 3 March 2024 (Press Preview: 9 November 2023)

The most comprehensive survey to date of the groundbreaking artist is a collaboration in two acts at Haus der Kunst and Oude Kerk, Amsterdam, together with the Hartwig Art Foundation. Renowned for her site-specific performance, Monk’s interdisciplinary approach has had a significant influence on subsequent generations of artists and performers. Moving seamlessly across disciplines, Monk has continuously explored the evocative power and dimensionality of the human voice. While she is widely recognised in the worlds of music and theatre, Haus der Kunst will present the first exhibition in Europe dedicated to her immersive work, featuring multi-sensorial installations, embracing the cross-disciplinary way in which she has worked throughout her six-decade career.

Martino Gamper. Sitzung

Until March 2024

The Mittelhalle of Haus der Kunst has become a constantly evolving social space of movement and encounters with a playful new work by the acclaimed Italian designer, Martino Gamper OBE. Gamper has been in residence at the Haus der Kunst since July 2023, creating a series of newly designed chairs, a development of his celebrated long-running project 100 Chairs in 100 Days. During the run of the exhibition, the chairs are freely reconfigured by the public and the staff — to gather, to rest, and to play — turning the Mittelhalle into a vibrant, constantly changing social space.

TUNE: Sound and beyond live at Haus der Kunst

Year round

TUNE, a series of short sound residencies, is in its third year and firmly anchored in the programme of Haus der Kunst. The invited artists work primarily in sound and present different strands of their work in the form of performances of solo works and collabora­tions, screenings, and installations. The artists move across genres, eras, and influences, and generate sonic responses and exchanges with the wider programming at Haus der Kunst. TUNE’s Autumn/Winter programme will be dedicated to exploring the voice of AI further, including artists such as American singer and cellist Kelsey Lu and American experimental musician James Ferraro.