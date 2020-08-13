Germany's Theater Group, Rimini Protokoll, to Open Kundura Stage in Istanbul

The inaugural season of the stage launches with Rimini Protokoll’s "Remote Istanbul."

Germany's renowned theater group, Rimini Protokoll, will open a new theatre venue named Kundura Stage in September, Daily Sabah reports.

According to Daily Sabah, "The inaugural season of the stage launches with Rimini Protokoll's "Remote Istanbul" - a theatrical audiovisual journey in the streets of Istanbul."

Remote Istanbul is set to open on September 19 after a Turkish and English performance the two days before. The show will close on November 15.

Helgard Haug, Stefan Kaegi and Daniel Wetzel founded the theatre-label Rimini Protokoll in 2000 and have since worked in different constellations under this name. Work by work they have expanded the means of the theatre to create new perspectives on reality.

Rimini Protokoll often develop their stage-works, interventions, performative installations and audio plays together with experts who have gained their knowledge and skills beyond the theatre. Furthermore, they like to transpose rooms or social structures into theatrical formats. Many of their works feature interactivity and a playful use of technology.

