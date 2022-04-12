Germany's Open Air Ikarus Festival Unveils 2022 Lineup

Ikarus Festival can finally bring back the magic you have been waiting for as it announces that the largest and most impressive open air camping festival in southern Germany returns to the old military airfield in Memmingen. From June 2nd - June 6th 2022, this whitsun weekend allows you to celebrate, rave, camp and live once more with headliners like Adam Beyer, Carl Cox, Richie Hawtin, Sven Väth, Steve Aoki, Robin Schulz, Amelie Lens, Len Faki, Dubfire and many more.

The last two years have obviously tested us all, but Ikarus got over it and didn't let it get them down. Instead they used the time to work hard and make the comeback this year truly unique. This is a famous open air electronic music festival at Memmingen Airport, Germany, specialising in all things techno and house across numerous characterful stages. There are some out in the open plains, some hidden in the forest or in old aircraft bunkers and every single one has its own look and feel and sound. Each one brings world class DJs and next to the music you can expect plenty of great circus to make the weekend even more magical.

This year's lineup of 120 national and international artists leaves no wishes left unfulfilled. The team is proud to present their biggest ever celebration with techno legends meaning this day will undoubtedly go down in Ikarus history with six stages in all.

OLYMP Stage will welcome Adam Beyer, Carl Cox, Richie Hawtin, Sven Väth, Marcel Fengler, Steve Aoki and many more, MINOS Tent brings Amelie Lens, Dubfire, Len Faki, Monika Kruse and Pan-Pot among others, and FOREST Stage will be the place to catch Oliver Koletzki, Tube & Berger, Sam Shure, Øostil and others. MEDUSA Shelter brings the likes of Atmos, Captain Hook, Ace Ventura, ONOS; Shelter sees Format:B, Extrawelt live, Dominik Eulberg, Spektre DJ, Shawnecy and Gregor Tresher and HADE Cage has Héctor Oaks, Dax J, Etapp kyle b2b Daria Kolosova, Rebekah, I Hate Models, T78, Kobosil and Matrixxman and more.

Ikarus Festival will sell out so make sure you secure your tickets for this magical journey.