Baritone Michael Mayes Returns To Staatsoper Stuttgart Twice Next Season

Renowned baritone Michael Mayes is set to make a triumphant return to the prestigious Staatsoper Stuttgart for two roles in the upcoming 2023-2024 season. Mayes, known for his powerful and captivating performances, will sing the title role in John Adams' Nixon in China and Alberich in Richard Wagner's Das Rheingold. This eagerly anticipated announcement follows Mayes' recent portrayal of Saint François d'Assise in Stuttgart, which has been praised as "phenomenal," "a baritone of effortless power," and "a sensation."

An American dramatic baritone, Michael Mayes has garnered international recognition for his extraordinary vocal talent and compelling stage presence, making him a sought-after performer in opera houses across the globe. Mayes expressed his excitement on returning to Stuttgart: "The artistic environment and the dedication of the team at Staatsoper Stuttgart make it an exceptional place to create and collaborate. It's an honor to be invited back, and I look forward to bringing Nixon and Alberich to life for the Stuttgart audience."

In previous seasons, Mayes has captivated audiences with his remarkable portrayal of Alberich in Das Rheingold at The Dallas Opera, Bluebeard's Castle at Theatre of Sound (UK) and The Atlanta Opera, Dead Man Walking at Teatro Real and The Barbican, and Rigoletto at Houston Grand Opera. His commanding stage presence and ability to delve deep into the emotional complexities of the role have solidified his reputation as a leading baritone in the opera world.

Mayes' previous performance as Nixon in China in Stuttgart received high praise, further establishing his versatility as an artist. His ability to embody the complexity of historical figures and convey their inner struggles with authenticity and passion have made him a standout performer in contemporary opera. Mayes' return to Stuttgart is eagerly awaited, as audiences can expect his signature blend of vocal prowess, emotional depth, and captivating stage presence.

In addition to his Stuttgart return, Michael Mayes has been announced as the leading artist in the world premiere of The Righteous at The Santa Fe Opera in the summer of 2024. Other upcoming highlights for Mayes include the world premiere of Intelligence (by Heggie and Scheer) at Houston Grand Opera, Das Rheingold at Seattle Opera, and Bluebeard's Castle at Edinburgh International Festiva.

For more information about Michael Mayes and his upcoming performances, please visit his official website at www.michaelmayesbaritone.com and the Staatsoper Stuttgart website at www.staatsoper-stuttgart.de/en.