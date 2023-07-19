Baritone Michael Mayes Returns To Staatsoper Stuttgart Twice Next Season

Learn more about the upcoming shows here!

By: Jul. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 1 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Haus der Kunst Reveals 2023/24 Season Lineup Photo 2 Haus der Kunst Reveals 2023/24 Season Lineup
LADY OF THE CAMELLIAS is Now Playing at the Hamburg Ballet Photo 3 LADY OF THE CAMELLIAS is Now Playing at the Hamburg Ballet
INSIDE OTHER SPACES Exhibition Comes to Haus der Kunst in September Photo 4 INSIDE OTHER SPACES Exhibition Comes to Haus der Kunst in September

Baritone Michael Mayes Returns To Staatsoper Stuttgart Twice Next Season

Baritone Michael Mayes Returns To Staatsoper Stuttgart Twice Next Season

Renowned baritone Michael Mayes is set to make a triumphant return to the prestigious Staatsoper Stuttgart for two roles in the upcoming 2023-2024 season. Mayes, known for his powerful and captivating performances, will sing the title role in John Adams' Nixon in China and Alberich in Richard Wagner's Das Rheingold. This eagerly anticipated announcement follows Mayes' recent portrayal of Saint François d'Assise in Stuttgart, which has been praised as "phenomenal," "a baritone of effortless power," and "a sensation."

An American dramatic baritone, Michael Mayes has garnered international recognition for his extraordinary vocal talent and compelling stage presence, making him a sought-after performer in opera houses across the globe. Mayes expressed his excitement on returning to Stuttgart: "The artistic environment and the dedication of the team at Staatsoper Stuttgart make it an exceptional place to create and collaborate. It's an honor to be invited back, and I look forward to bringing Nixon and Alberich to life for the Stuttgart audience."

In previous seasons, Mayes has captivated audiences with his remarkable portrayal of Alberich in Das Rheingold at The Dallas Opera, Bluebeard's Castle at Theatre of Sound (UK) and The Atlanta Opera, Dead Man Walking at Teatro Real and The Barbican, and Rigoletto at Houston Grand Opera. His commanding stage presence and ability to delve deep into the emotional complexities of the role have solidified his reputation as a leading baritone in the opera world.

Mayes' previous performance as Nixon in China in Stuttgart received high praise, further establishing his versatility as an artist. His ability to embody the complexity of historical figures and convey their inner struggles with authenticity and passion have made him a standout performer in contemporary opera. Mayes' return to Stuttgart is eagerly awaited, as audiences can expect his signature blend of vocal prowess, emotional depth, and captivating stage presence.

In addition to his Stuttgart return, Michael Mayes has been announced as the leading artist in the world premiere of The Righteous at The Santa Fe Opera in the summer of 2024. Other upcoming highlights for Mayes include the world premiere of Intelligence (by Heggie and Scheer) at Houston Grand Opera, Das Rheingold at Seattle Opera, and Bluebeard's Castle at Edinburgh International Festiva.

For more information about Michael Mayes and his upcoming performances, please visit his official website at www.michaelmayesbaritone.com and the Staatsoper Stuttgart website at www.staatsoper-stuttgart.de/en.




RELATED STORIES - Germany

1
INSIDE OTHER SPACES Exhibition Comes to Haus der Kunst in September Photo
INSIDE OTHER SPACES Exhibition Comes to Haus der Kunst in September

Following three years of research and development, Haus der Kunst, Munich’s global centre for contemporary art, will present a landmark exhibition as part of its ongoing re-examination of overlooked histories. 

2
Haus der Kunst Reveals 2023/24 Season Lineup Photo
Haus der Kunst Reveals 2023/24 Season Lineup

Haus der Kunst, Munich’s global centre for contemporary art, builds on the ongoing transformation of its programming vision with the announcement of the Autumn/Winter season running from September 2023 to March 2024.

3
Neue Erstbesetzung: Maricel übernimmt die Rolle der Donna in MAMMA MIA! Photo
Neue Erstbesetzung: Maricel übernimmt die Rolle der Donna in MAMMA MIA!

Hamburg, 6. Juli 2023. Das Erfolgsmusical MAMMA MIA! im Stage Theater Neue Flora bekommt ab sofort eine neue „Donna“: Maricel Wölk (kurz: Maricel) wird die Rolle der ikonischen Hauptfigur ab 7. Juli 2023 bis zur Dernière im Januar 2024 verkörpern. Damit wird die Rolle der Donna von einem besonderen Ausnahmetalent und einer künstlerischen Allrounderin übernommen. Als alternierende Besetzung der „Donna“ ist seit Anfang Juli 2023 Kristel Constant zu sehen. 

4
LADY OF THE CAMELLIAS is Now Playing at the Hamburg Ballet Photo
LADY OF THE CAMELLIAS is Now Playing at the Hamburg Ballet

Lady of the Camellias is now playing at the Hamburg Ballet. Performances run through July 7, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: & JULIET Featured in a Category on JEOPARDY! Video Video: & JULIET Featured in a Category on JEOPARDY!
Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast! Video
Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast!
Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy' Video
Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy'
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
View all Videos

Germany SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lizard Boy
The English Theatre of Hamburg (4/22-6/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hound of the Baskervilles
The English Theatre of Hamburg (11/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lobby Hero
The English Theatre of Hamburg (5/02-6/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You