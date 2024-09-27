Spotlight: FOREVER PLAID at Florida Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Florida Repertory Theatre invites you to enjoy the musical joyride, FOREVER PLAID live on stage at Florida Repertory Theatre September 17 - October 27. The nostalgic, funny - and heavenly - musical revue by Stuart Ross and James Raitt is performed in the immersive ArtStage Studio Theatre. Tickets are on sale now and start at $67. Call the box office at

239-332-4488 or visit FloridaRep.org.



“Forever Plaid” follows four high school buddies, Sparky, Smudge, Jinx, and Frankie, who, after tragedy strikes on the way to their first big gig, get to perform a show-stopping concert in the afterlife. The boyband takes audiences on a dazzling journey through the classic tunes of the 1950s performing beloved hits including “Three Coins in the Fountain,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing,” and more. The score features a variety of music styles including swing, boogie-woogie, Latin, Calypso, and more.



The ensemble cast features New York-based actors Stephen Christopher Anthony, Christopher Bailey, Caleb Funk, and Steven Martella, all making their Florida Rep debuts. Musical director and pianist Steven Zumbrun accompanies the troupe. The production is directed and choreographed by Michael Marotta.





