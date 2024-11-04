Spotlight: BEN BUTLER at Florida Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Did someone say Civil War comedy? Yes! Ben Butler, a battle of wit and wordplay by Richard Strand, will be staged by Florida Repertory Theatre in Fort Myers as part of its 27th season. The production is presented through November 10 in the Historic Arcade

Theatre in downtown Fort Myers, Florida.



About the story... Inspired by true events, Ben Butler is a Civil War tale packed with surprising humor and wit. When a runaway slave arrives at Fort Monroe demanding sanctuary he forces the newly installed (and unconventional) General Benjamin Butler to face an impossible moral dilemma: follow the law or alter the course of U.S. history. Part satire, part comedy of manners, this laugh-out-loud “battle of wits” tells the true story of how a legal loophole helped win the Civil War.



Richard Strand’s play is smartly written taking a humorous look at a pivotal moment in history. At its core, it’s a situational comedy that pokes fun at the societal norms of the day. Characters often engage each other with hysterical irony creating a brilliant comedic setting for Ben Butler’s dramatic plot to unfold.



New York-based actors Brandon Haagenson, Michael Sean McGuinness, and Brandon J.

Pierce, all make their Florida Rep debuts alongside returning guest artist, Larry Tobias, who appeared in Florida Rep’s “Ring of Fire” in 2023. Florida Rep producing artistic director Greg Longenhagen directs the play and is joined by an expert creative team that includes set designer Jim Hunter, Costume Designer Stefanie Genda, with lighting design by Charles Clark, and sound design by Braden Downing.

Comments