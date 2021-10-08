Single-Ticket Sales Are Available Now From GableStage With Streaming Options

Tickets for GableStage's 23rd season are now on sale with streaming options. Intimate, edgy and inspiring, the new season presents three world premiere productions and one rolling premiere.

For the first time, select productions will become available for streaming during the second week of performances. All ticket holders for performances that include the streaming option will receive an email one hour before the show with a link to access the pre-recorded stream.

This season's shows include Joe Papp at the Ballroom, adapted by Avi Hoffman, Susan Papp-Lippman and Eleanor Reissa, and directed by Tony nominee Eleanor Reissa; The White Card, by award winning poet and playwright Claudia Rankine; the musical Me Before You, by Janece Shaffer and Grammy Award winning music writer Kristian Bush of the country-rock duo band Suglarland; and Boca, by Jessica Provenz. This season also includes Fade, by Tanya Saracho; and The Price, one of the most significant plays by Arthur Miller, one of the greatest American Playwrights of the 20th century.

New this season:

Single tickets are available to all season productions NOW

Select performances include the option to come in person or stream from home

New performance dates on Wednesdays, and additional matinee performances on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The 2021-22 season features:

The Price, by Arthur Miller

Nov. 12 - Dec. 12

Directed by Bari Newport based on the vision of Joseph Adler

One son abandoned his dreams to support his father. The other didn't. Thirty years later, they reunite to sell their late father's belongings and are forced to examine their decisions - and the price they had to pay.

Joe Papp At The Ballroom

A World Premiere

Dec. 17 - Dec. 31

Adapted by Avi Hoffman, Susan Papp-Lippman and Eleanor Reissa. Starring Avi Hoffman. Directed By Tony nominee Eleanor Reissa. A production in alliance with YI Love Jewish

Joseph Papp, the American theatre icon, gave only one public concert in his career. In this theatrical event, he recounted his Brooklyn Yiddish upbringing, his political struggles and his reconceiving of the creative process.

The White Card

A Florida Premiere

Jan. 14 - Feb. 13

By Claudia Rankine. Directed by Lydia Fort

A moving and revelatory distillation of racial divisions as experienced in the white spaces of the living room, the art gallery, the theater, and the imagination itself.

Me Before You

A World Premiere

Feb. 25 - Mar. 27

Book by Janece Shaffer, Music by Kristian Bush, Lyrics by Kristian Bush and Janece Shaffer

A new musical that explores how the politics of a nation can impact the politics of a marriage. Featuring music by Grammy Award Winner Kristian Bush of the country-rock band Sugarland.

Boca

A Florida Premiere

Apr. 22 - May. 22

By Jessica Provenz. Directed by Barrington Stage Artistic Director Julianne Boyd

This comedy follows a group of retirees who - between golf, bridge and Botox - can be found bickering, gossiping and living it up like they're teenagers again.

Fade

Jun. 3 - Jul. 3

By Tanya Saracho. Directed By Teo Castellanos

It's Lucia's first TV writing job. As a Hispanic novelist, she may be the "diversity hire" she's heard whispers about. Uncertain whether she can make a place for herself in Hollywood, she feels less alone when she meets Abel, the Latino janitor. A comedy about class, integrity, and culture.

Special Event: Rubenology

A World Premiere

July 14-31, 2022

As a co-production with Abre Camino Collective, GableStage presents the world premiere of Rubenology, The Making of an American Legend, written by Vanessa Garcia and Ruben Rabasa.

For those attending in person, face masks will be required, regardless of vaccination status. Before entering the theatre, all guests will need to present either a negative COVID-19 PCR or Antigen test result OR a full vaccination status card.

Additionally, GableStage has taken additional precautions by partnering with the Biltmore Hotel to update its air filtration system and install ultraviolet lights to sanitize and extinguish airborne pathogens circulating within the theatre. GableStage is also performing heavy-duty cleaning on the stage and backstage, and will maintain stringent cleaning protocols throughout the season.

To learn more, visit gablestage.org or contact the Box Office at (305) 445-1119.