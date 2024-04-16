Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway Palm's production of THE ADDAMS FAMILY was kooky, creepy, and full of frightful fun. All of the classic characters you know and love are brought to life on the Broadway Palm stage.

The Addams family includes Caleb Aguilar as Gomez Addams, Liv Pelton as Morticia Addams, Jordan Bunshaft as Uncle Fester, Catie L. Moss as Grandma, Lindsay Hoffpauir as Wednesday Addams, Jonah Mendoza as Pugsley Addams, and Randy Kessenich as Lurch. They were all excellent, and perfectly portrayed these iconic characters. I especially loved Liv Pelton's movement as Morticia, and Jordan Bunshaft's Uncle Fester was hilarious. Lindsay Hoffpauir also brought a fantastic energy to Wednesday, and I enjoyed following along with her journey as she fell in love with a "regular" guy, Lucas Beineke (Matthew Harper Stevenson). It's incredibly entertaining to see the two families meet, and Lucas's parents, Mal (Steffen Whorton) and Alice (Lauren Foutch), were incredibly funny. The rest of the ensemble played the Ancestors, and they were spectacular, singing and dancing through many of the scenes.

This production was directed and choreographed by Ford Haeuser, alongside Scenic Designer Dominic Lau, Technical Directors Cody O'Dell and Ben Porter, Lighting and Video Designer Chris McCleary, Musical Director Loren Strickland, Costume Designer John P. White, Wig Designer Brandon T. Miller, Make-up Designer Theresa Walker Smith, Costume Coordinator Eryn Miller, Sound Designer/Light Technician Abbey Dillard, Stage Manager Ian Rossin, Artistic Producer/Casting Lauren Sobon, and Assistant to the Director Alyssa Crook. Each creative and technical aspect was done very well. The costumes and choreography were especially fantastic, and the music and singing were wonderful.

I thoroughly enjoyed THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Broadway Palm. It was funny, entertaining, and full of talent. It is creative, the songs are catchy and fun, and the cast is amazing. I highly recommend checking it out while it's playing, now through May 25. For more information and to buy tickets, click the link below.