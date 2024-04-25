The Off Broadway Palm Theatre Presents PERFECT WEDDING Now Through May 19

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Off Broadway Palm Theatre presents PERFECT WEDDING playing now through May 19, 2024.

A groom wakes on his wedding morning to a strange girl in bed beside him. When the bride arrives, they trap the girl in the bathroom. The best man pretends that the girl is his girlfriend, while his real life girlfriend has to be kept in the dark. Chaos reaches nuclear proportions when the bride's parents arrive and the hotel staff get in on the act!

Tickets

PERFECT WEDDING is playing in the Off Broadway Palm now through May 19, 2024. The Off Broadway Palm is an intimate theatre, located in the main lobby of Broadway Palm. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees.

Ticket prices range from $55 to $70 with discounts available for groups of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.