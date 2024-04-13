Photos: First Look at Broadway Palm's THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway Palm has released production photos for The Addams Family, A New Musical Comedy playing now through May 25, 2024. They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, they’re all together ooky, and now they star in a hilariously ghoulish musical!

Check out the photos below!

America’s darkest family comes to life in this comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family and features an original story about love, family, honesty and growing up. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. Everything will change on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

The Addams Family is playing at Broadway Palm April 12 through May 25, 2023.

Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $60 to $85 with group and children’s prices available. Snap up your tickets today at the button below, call (239) 278-4422, or visit 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.