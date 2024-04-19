Doral Contemporary Art Museum Will Host New Exhibition EARTHBOUND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To commemorate Earth Day, Doral Contemporary Art Museum (DORCAM) at CityPlace Doral is pleased to present the exhibition, “Earthbound” curated by Angela Chaine. Debuting Saturday, April 20, at 2 p.m., “Earthbound” will be on view at CityPlace Doral in Suite 115 until Saturday, May 18. DORCAM will celebrate the “Earthbound” exhibition with a VIP Preview on Thursday, April 18, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

“Earthbound” delves into works directly inspired by nature, reflecting on humans’ inherent connection to ancestral lands and the fauna that surrounds them and is recognizable in South Florida, highlighting its beauty and vulnerability yet revealing nature’s efforts to thrive, evolve and nurture life against adversity. This collective exhibition explores the ties between art and nature, showcasing Florida-based artists and their geopolitical relations with the land. This exhibition invites the community to reflect on the different notions of nature and the implications of environmental crisis through various techniques, styles and mediums.



The exhibition will feature works from participating artists including John Bailly, Roxana Barba, Jennifer Basile, Andrés Cabrera, Mariana Espindola, Cristina Lei Rodriguez, Claudio Marcotulli. Pseudomero, Lissette Schaeffler and Bill Cruz, Gretchen Scharnagl, Alejandro Valencia and Mirele Volkart.

“Earthbound” will be on view at CityPlace Doral April 20–May 18, 2024.

A VIP Preview will take place on Thursday, April 18, 6:30-9 p.m.

DORCAM at CityPlace Doral is open daily from 11:30 a.m.–7 p.m.