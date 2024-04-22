ONE VISION OF QUEEN Featuring Marc Martel Returns to BBMann in December

The performance is on  Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8:00PM.

By: Apr. 22, 2024
One Vision of Queen featuring Marc Martel returns to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8:00PM. Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, call 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

Marc Martel's voice bears an uncanny resemblance to Freddie Mercury.   It is an explosive, attention-commanding tribute where some of the most iconic rock anthems of all time collide with a theatrical performance style and eye-popping production. At its core, the riveting show focuses on the extremely diverse body of the band's greatest hits. It goes from the grandiose “Bohemian Rhapsody” to the adrenaline-pumping “We Will Rock You,” the euphoric “We Are The Champions,” the funky “Another One Bites The Dust,” the stadium-shaking David Bowie collaboration “Under Pressure,” the soulful “Somebody To Love” and the swinging “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” (to name but a few from the steroid-stacked setlist).




