ONE VISION OF QUEEN Featuring Marc Martel Returns to BBMann in December

One Vision of Queen featuring Marc Martel returns to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8:00PM. Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, call 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

Marc Martel's voice bears an uncanny resemblance to Freddie Mercury. It is an explosive, attention-commanding tribute where some of the most iconic rock anthems of all time collide with a theatrical performance style and eye-popping production. At its core, the riveting show focuses on the extremely diverse body of the band's greatest hits. It goes from the grandiose “Bohemian Rhapsody” to the adrenaline-pumping “We Will Rock You,” the euphoric “We Are The Champions,” the funky “Another One Bites The Dust,” the stadium-shaking David Bowie collaboration “Under Pressure,” the soulful “Somebody To Love” and the swinging “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” (to name but a few from the steroid-stacked setlist).