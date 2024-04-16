The Fab Four Brings USA MEETS THE BEATLES! A 60th Anniversary Concert to BBMann

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Fab Four will perform USA MEETS THE BEATLES! A 60th Anniversary Concert Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 7:30PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, by calling 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

If you want to experience the best Beatles tribute ever, you won’t want to miss The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute. The 2024 tour brings their all-new show to the stage, celebrating The Beatles’ first visit to the USA, with performances from the Ed Sullivan show and the Meet The Beatles album, as well as the Beatles’ greatest hits of every era. The Emmy Award Winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles Tribute due to their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles’ classics such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In The Life,” “Twist And Shout,” “Here Comes The Sun,” and “Hey Jude”, the Fab Four will make you think you are watching the real thing. Their incredible stage performances include three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles ever-changing career.