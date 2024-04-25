Cast & Directors Set For PlayLab Festival

To commemorate Earth Day, Doral Contemporary Art Museum (DORCAM) at CityPlace Doral is pleased to present the exhibition, “Earthbound” curated by Angela Chaine. Debuting Saturday, April 20, at 2 p.m., “Earthbound” will be on view at CityPlace Doral in Suite 115 until Saturday, May 18. DORCAM will celebrate the “Earthbound” exhibition with a VIP Preview on Thursday, April 18, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.