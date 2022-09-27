Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at The Laboratory Theater Of Florida

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, directed by Annette Trossbach, is now on stage at The Laboratory Theater of Florida. It tells the story of a play within the play, "The Murder at Haversham Manor," which begins to have some mishaps.

The cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG includes Giuseppe Anthony as Dennis, Danielle Channell as Sandra, Miguel Cintron as Robert, Les Englehart as Max, Heather Johnson as Annie, Matthew Roman as Trevor, Daniel Sabiston as Jonathan, and Andrew Sarkozy as Chris. This was a spectacular cast. Each of them played their roles perfectly, working together to create an absolutely hilarious play "going wrong." Each character was so distinct and had a lot of personality, which I thoroughly enjoyed.

Les Englehart's Max (as Cecil) loves the crowd, often looking out and giving the audience a grin, which made everyone laugh. Giuseppe Anthony did a fantastic job as Dennis (as Perkins), especially with his facial expressions. They told so much of the story and added layers to it. Miguel Cintron as Robert (as Thomas) had some shining moments. He at one point was lying precariously on a tilted platform on the stage, and the audience was thoroughly engaged in what would happen to him. Andrew Sarkozy did a great job as Chris (as Inspector Carter), leading the play within the play and adding hilarious moments of sleuthing. These actors, along with the rest of the cast, were fabulous to watch. All of them worked together beautifully and made such a fun show.

Alongside Director Annette Trossbach, the crew included assistant direction by Kaci Davis, technical direction by Jonathan Johnson, production management by Margaret Cooley, stage management by Brittanee Clark, set design by Jonathan Johnson and David Farnum, scenic design by Gabrielle Lansden, props by Gabrielle Lansden, Margaret Cooley, and Heather Johnson, fight choreography by Annette Trossbach, costumes by Alena Stevenson, Jane Bowser, and Margaret Cooley, dialect coaching by Annette Trossbach, and set construction by Jonathan Johnson, Gabrielle Lansden, Roger Bireley, Brittanee Clark, Makayla Davis, Skylar Radka, Mike Dinko, Chloe Elliott-Chan, Jonathan Sanderson, Thomas Lansden, and Giuseppe Anthony. Todd Lyman and Bianca Arello Resin serve as the stage crew, and Heather Johnson is the fight captain. Each aspect of this show worked together perfectly to execute a play "going wrong" in the best way. It must be incredibly tricky to make this happen, but The Lab did it with great success.

This show was so captivating that I was drawn into each moment. I don't remember the last time I laughed so hard at a play. This show is most definitely not one to miss. It was hilarious, fun, unique, and incredibly well done. I recommend getting your tickets at the link below quickly, before they sell out!