Review: THE MOUSETRAP at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Broadway Palm's production of THE MOUSETRAP tells a classic Agatha Christie tale of a group of strangers who are staying at the newly-opened Monkswell Manor and discover that there may be a murderer among them.

THE MOUSETRAP is one of my favorite Agatha Christie plays, and Broadway Palm does a great job executing it. Directed by Victor Legarreta, this cast was wonderful at bringing this mystery to life. Mollie Ralston is played by Kate Whitworth, Giles Ralston by James Arthel Reilly, Christopher Wren by Jordon Ross Weinhold, Mrs. Boyle by Shannon Connolly, Major Metcalf by Robert Tully, Miss Casewell by Danielle Standifer, Mr. Paravicini by Alex Dagg, and Detective Sgt. Trotter by Sean Fleming. Each did a wonderful job portraying these characters. They had the perfect mysterious air about them, and I really appreciated that each person was quite suspicious. It has audience members questioning who the killer is through the whole show. I find it especially fun when a mystery is not obvious, and this one is definitely a surprise. I won't spoil anything, but it's an ending I find incredibly interesting and worthwhile.

In addition to direction by Victor Legarreta, the creative team includes Scenic Designer and Technical Supervisor Dominic Lau, Technical Director and Lighting and Video Designer Chris McCleary, Technical Manager Abbey Dillard and Sound Designer, Costume Designer John P. White, and Props Artist Nate Rush. Each did a wonderful job. I especially enjoyed this set and thought it was perfect for this show. I also thought the lighting and sound effects were very effective.

THE MOUSETRAP is playing at Broadway Palm now through September 21. It is an interesting, exciting, and well-executed murder mystery, and I thoroughly enjoyed it. I highly recommend getting your tickets soon! For tickets and more info, click the link below.

