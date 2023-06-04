Review: THE HUNT FOR MILO GATTO by tiny_Theatre

tiny_Theatre's World Premiere of the live and in person version of THE HUNT FOR MILO GATTO was part of this weekend's Fort Myers Fringe Festival, and it was a blast.

tiny_Theatre is comprised of acting couple Rachel Burttram and Brendan Powers, who created their own theatre company and created two virtual productions during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's a true joy to see them get to perform this on an actual stage rather than via Zoom, and the energy in the room was wonderful. Everyone knows and adores Rachel and Brendan, who used to be Fort Myers locals, and you could tell they loved having so many familiar faces in the audiences also.

The show is a zany, hilarious whodunnit mystery that takes the audience to different locations (via projection). Rachel and Brendan play a variety of characters, changing wigs, clothing, and adding and removing props as they switch personas. It was a lot of fun to watch the process that normally happens off-camera. They are wonderful at switching roles, and it was captivating to see how well they both did at making each character so distinct and interesting. The show is filled with limericks that the audience must solve, and it was wonderful to see how involved everyone was in solving the mystery. It was very interactive - some people shouted out answers to questions, others read notes, someone even sang karaoke, and much more. Each audience member also received a stick-on mustache or set of eyebrows, a detective badge, and an article about the fictional murder we were about to solve as we walked in. They do an excellent job at getting everyone involved and keeping you on your toes. I really enjoyed their modern references and cat puns, as well as many Fort Myers references that everyone in the room understood and laughed at.

If you missed their performances at the Fort Myers Fringe Festival, be sure to follow them on social media to keep up with future performances, either in-person or virtual. This duo is one you do not want to miss.

