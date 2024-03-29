Review: THE MUSIC MAN by Gulf Coast Symphony

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gulf Coast Symphony's production of THE MUSIC MAN tells the story of River City and a "music man" who comes to visit. Though he starts out as a con man intending to trick the town, he begins to fall for the people of River City, and he learns a few lessons.

"Music man" Harold Hill was played by Joseph Spieldenner, and he was excellent. He portrayed the perfect charisma, and had a wonderful voice. I also thoroughly enjoyed Siri Howard as Marian Paroo, the town's librarian/music teacher. She had an incredible voice, and I really enjoyed her portrayal of Marian's evolution through the show.

This production had quite a large cast, and I thought everyone was terrific. Some standouts to me included Brice Kingsley as Tommy Djilas and Macy Magas as Zaneeta Shinn. The Quartet was also spectacular.

Gulf Coast Symphony's production was Stage Directed by Max Quinlan, alongside Music Director/Conductor Andrew M. Kurtz, Choreographer Amy McCleary, Lighting Designer Dallas Duschenchuk, Projection Designer Ryan Belock, Costume Designer Cathleen Edwards, Costume Coordinator Tricia Hennessy, Sound Designer Trent Lopez, Production Stage Manager Nia Benn, and Associate Music Director Julie Carver.

I really enjoy that Gulf Coast Symphony's musicals don't have too much of a set because the entire orchestra is on the stage with the actors, and they instead use screen projections and a very simple set. It allows the audience to enjoy the orchestra and watching them perform, too, which I think is really unique compared to a typical musical.

Gulf Coast Symphony does many performances and productions throughout the year. I highly recommend checking out the shows they put on, as they are excellent. Check out their website to see upcoming productions: