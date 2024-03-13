Review: Neil Simon's LITTLE ME at TheatreZone

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Neil Simon's LITTLE ME at TheatreZone is a zany tale about Belle Poitrine and her journey to wealth, culture, and social status.

Lauren Culver plays Belle, and she was extraordinary. From singing to acting, dancing, and beyond, her performance was absolutely stellar. Adolpho Blaire plays a number of characters, including Noble Eggleston, Mr. Pinchley, Benny Buschbaum, Val du Val, Fred Poitrine, Otto Schnitzler, Prince Cherney, and Noble Junior. He was fantastic, and made each of his characters very distinct. It was so impressive to see how quickly he went from one character to the other - the quick changes were amazing. The rest of the cast members also play multiple characters, and they are a wonderful ensemble.

This production was directed by Mark Danni, alongside Music Director Keith Thompson, Choreographer Karen Molnar Danni, Lighting Designer E. Tonry Lathroum, Scenic Designer Joshua Warner, Sound Designer Eric Condit, Costume Designer Kathleen Kolacz, Properties Designer Carolina Grau, Head Carpenter Matthew Schwabauer, Head Electrician and Scenic Painter Lea Pick, Scenic Charge Julie McCracken, Hair/Wigs by Tina Moroni, and Orchestrations by Jeremy F. Goodman. Each one did a nice job with this production. The costumes were great, the music and singing sounded excellent, the dancing was so fun and really impressive for the size of the stage, and the lighting was very effective.

This show is very silly and fun, and quite humorous. I really enjoyed how ridiculous it was at times, and I liked that this show doesn't take itself seriously. It was pure fun with a fabulous cast and a silly storyline.

I highly recommend seeing LITTLE ME at TheatreZone before it closes this Sunday. For more information and to purchase tickets, click the link below.