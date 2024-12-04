Review: SIX TEEN EDITION at Melody Lane Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Oh, to be young and so very talented!

I was privileged to attend the dress rehearsal of Six (Teen Edition) produced by Melody Lane Theatre. Not just six, but ten dynamos took the stage for an hour and a half of high energy singing and dancing. Why ten? Co-director Dana Alvarez explained to me that this version, unlike the adult version, includes ladies in waiting. The extra parts mean opportunities for more students to shine.

In the show, the six wives of Henry VIII duke it out musically to see which one of them had it the worst. Hannah Cruz starts the battle as a very determined Catherine of Aragon. Next came Addison Smith as a sarcastic Anne Boleyn. Kaity Reich portrays a waiflike Jane Seymour, the only wife who gave ol’ Henry a male heir. Alexa Careccia is the cheerful wife who put one over on the king, Anne of Cleves. As Catherine Howard, Georgia Rainero is a naif who has been done wrong by all the men in her life. And finally, Lia Jaquez rounds out the ensemble as the strong sole surviving spouse Catherine Parr.

Each actress is differentiated by her own color scheme and distinct musical style. See if you can figure out which pop diva each is modeled after. In addition to each wife’s solo, the group does some impressive six part harmony.

The show is being done at Ter-Tini’s Music Hall after other venues became unavailable because of the recent hurricanes. The industrial atmosphere is appropriate for what is essentially a pop concert. The production borrowed beautiful costumes from Naples Performing Arts Cent

Six runs December 5 through 8. Go and indulge in some girl power with a twist. Your history teacher would be proud. Tickets are at melody-lane-pac.tickeleap.com/six

Reader Reviews