Review: CRAZY FOR YOU at Broadway Palm

I’ve never met a tap dance number I didn’t like. Thus, I had a silly grin pasted on my face throughout Crazy For You at Broadway Palm. Thank you, Ford Haeuser, for directing and choreographing this happy show.

I’m also a Gershwin fan, so I must thank Music Director Loren Strickland and his orchestra, the unseen heroes behind every performance.

The romantic leads Liv Pelton and Riley Wesson do full justice to those Great American Songbook numbers. Pelton had the advantage of singing some of the better-known tunes and is particularly good in the more pensive songs, “Someone to Watch Over Me” and “But Not for Me.”

And how envious was I when she emerged in a Ginger Rodgers-esque marabou-trimmed gown in the finale? I was also impressed by the headdresses Costume Designer John P. White created for his showgirls.

Wesson gives off a Gene Kelly vibe in his dancing and finally got to shine vocally in “They Can’t Take That Away From Me.” He has a flair for comedy too. His twinning duet with Kyle Munson was fun.

Kassi Popcevski was memorable and slinky as all get out seducing Sean Gregory in “Naughty Baby.”

As befits a toe tapping show, the chorus gals and guys are top notch. Their interpretation of “Slap That Bass” drew cheers from the audience.

Crazy For You is the epitome of romcoms and runs through April 5. For tickets, call 239.278. 4422.

