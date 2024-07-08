Review: MARY POPPINS at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway Palm's production of MARY POPPINS is now playing. Directed and choreographed by Amy Marie McCleary, this charming tale tells the story of the Banks family, and what happens to them when Mary Poppins flies into town.

Mary Poppins is played by Leah Spurlock. Mary Poppins sings about how she is "practically perfect in every way," and the same could be said of Spurlock in her portrayal of this infamous character. She embodied Mary Poppins, and was spectacular to watch. Bert is played by Matthew J. Brightbill, who was also fantastic. I really enjoyed his relationship with Mary Poppins. The Banks children, Jane and Michael, were respectively played by Virginia Root and Paulson Martone at the performance I attended. They were both wonderful, and I enjoyed watching their performances. George Banks is played by James Schultz, and Winifred Banks is played by Melissa Campbell. I also thought they both were excellent in these roles. Mrs. Brill is played by Margaret Warrington, and Robertson Ay is played by Patrick Agonito. These two were hilarious, and I really enjoyed watching them together. The rest of the cast and ensemble is superb, and they truly bring each spectacular number to life in a dynamic way.

Alongside Director/Choreographer Amy Marie McCleary, creative team members include Scenic Designer Clifton Chadick, Technical Directors Cody O'Dell/Ben Porter, Lighting Designer Russell Thompson, Video Wall Designer Chris McCleary, Musical Director Loren Strickland, Costume Designer John P. White, Costume Coordinator/Wig Designer Eryn Miller, Asst. Wig Designer Anthony Miller, Props Designer Nate Rush, and Sound Designer/Light Technician Abbey Dillard. I thought each did a lovely job bringing this iconic show to the stage. The music was lovely, the costumes were spectacular, and the set was very creative.

Mary Poppins is a big production, and I thought Broadway Palm did a wonderful job bringing it to their stage. With so many iconic musical numbers, including "Jolly Holiday," "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," "Step in Time," and more, it's a really fun time. The choreography in this production was so fun to watch, and the cast kept high energy through the whole show. It's a truly magical moment when Mary Poppins flies across the stage. MARY POPPINS is a show for people of all ages, it shares a heartwarming story, and teaches everyone a lesson about what is most important in life.

I highly recommend getting your tickets and heading to see MARY POPPINS at Broadway Palm while it plays, now through August 10. For more information and tickets, follow the link below.

