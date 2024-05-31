Review: LOVE LETTERS TO HUMANITY at Alliance For The Arts Classroom Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fort Myers Fringe 2024 kicked off on May 30. The event is still 100% uncensored, 100% unjuried, and 100% inclusive. This makes for some out-there theatrical experiences, so go with an open mind.

One of the three performances on opening night was Love Letters to Humanity created by Katie Wells.

Her one-woman show blends modern dance and monologues to answer the question of what it means to be human. She employs her highly expressive physicality to reveal a gamut of emotions. Wells delves into social expectations, particularly about gender roles, and enlists audience participation to demonstrate contentious emotions.

With only a small stool and heaps of multi-colored pieces of tulle as props, she explores (and rejects) possible remedies for being trapped in the human condition: mindfulness, spirituality, and escapism.

As the show progresses, she removes layers of her costume, metaphorically peeling the onion, to get to the ultimate truth. Life is hard, and the way to peace is through self-compassion.

Love Letters to Humanity repeats on June 1 at 8:45 pm and June 2 at 4:00pm in the Fringe Space at the Alliance for the Arts. For tickets, call 239.939.2787.

