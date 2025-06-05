Review: LEGALLY BLONDE at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LEGALLY BLONDE is a musical that cannot be missed. It follows Elle Woods and her journey as she follows her ex to Harvard, then ends up learning more about herself and her ambitions through that journey.

Kendall Parrett stars as Elle Woods in Broadway Palm's production of LEGALLY BLONDE. She is perfect in this role, embodying Elle's personality and traits - not to mention the fact that she is an incredible singer. I couldn't imagine a better casting choice for this iconic character. Emmett, Elle's love interest, is played by Chan Yu Hin Bryan, who I also thought was terrific. I thoroughly enjoyed their on-stage chemistry. Warner, Elle's ex-boyfriend, who breaks up with her at the beginning of the show, is played by Chris Monell. He also did a great job in this role. Paulette is played by Katie Snyder, and I loved her energy. The Delta Nus were a fun part of the show, supporting and encouraging Elle throughout it - even if just in "spirit." I also have to mention Brooke, played by Liv Pelton. She leads the musical number "Whipped Into Shape," which opens the second act and is one of the best of the entire show. The cast is singing, dancing, and jumping rope, all at the same time. It's an incredible feat, and thoroughly impressive.

Broadway Palm's production of LEGALLY BLONDE was directed by Victor Legarreta, with choreography and co-direction by Ford Hauser. This team did a terrific job together, as I thought the show was done very well. I especially enjoyed all of the choreography and dancing. Thanks to Music Director Loren Strickland for a wonderful job with all of the music and singing. Costume Designer John P. White also did beautiful work with the costuming, and it was all very fitting for the show.

It was especially fun to see how many audience members were wearing pink to celebrate attending the show and Elle Woods's love of pink. Broadway Palm has some extra pink details throughout the theatre as well, which was a nice detail.

The musical numbers in this show are some of my favorites. "Omigod You Guys," "So Much Better," and "Legally Blonde" (among others) will be stuck in your head for days after you see the show. This excellent cast more than did justice to each and every one of the songs in the production.

LEGALLY BLONDE at Broadway Palm is a fun, flashy, music-filled version of the movie you know and love. The storyline is empowering, the music is catchy, and it is a fantastically fun time. I highly recommend checking it out while it's playing at Broadway Palm, through June 28. For tickets and more information, follow the link below.

