Review: LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL at Broadway Palm

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Imagine, if you will, with an invisible posse having your back at all times. That is the state of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde: The Musical now playing at Broadway Palm. When Elle moves from Malibu to Harvard in pursuit of her man, the women of Delta Nu are right there with her, a Greek Chorus of the mind. We should all be so lucky.

Legally Blonde is based on a 2001 novel by Amanda Brown and a subsequent movie. Adding songs and dances to this popular story was genius. They amp up exponentially what is already an upbeat message.

Kendall Parrett plays Elle Woods, the prototype of a California party girl, surrounded by a bevy of those ever-supportive sorority sisters. Parrett is a mini-dynamo. Dressed in signature pink and clutching a designer bag and a carrier for her chihuahua Bruiser, she emanates determination and basic goodness.

The other women in the cast match her energy. Katie Snyder as Paulete is the BFF every girl needs. And Liv Pelton as Brooke, along with the ensemble women, provides a show stopping moment. I am filled with admiration for these performers who can belt out a song while-spoiler- jumping rope. Bravo, choreographer Ford Haeuser for that and the rest of the wonderful dancing.

Although the men folk take a back seat in this show, the ensemble males add to the fun, particularly in the courtroom scene. Leads Chris Monell as Warner looks the part of the guy a girl wants while Bryan Chan as Emmett is nerdy but cute as the guy a girl needs.

If you need a reminder that you can do anything you put your mind to, go see Legally Blonde. It runs through June 28. For tickets, call 239.278.4422.

Reader Reviews

Best Featured Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Jak Malone - Operation Mincemeat - 15% Dez Duron - Maybe Happy Ending - 8% Claire-Marie Hall - Operation Mincemeat - 6% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds