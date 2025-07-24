Review: HAIR at Arts Bonita

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HAIR tells the story of the "tribe," a group of hippies living a bohemian life in New York in the 1960s who are rebelling against society and the war.

Arts Bonita's production of HAIR did a great job telling this story and featured a terrific cast of young people, consisting mostly of high school and college students. The cast includes Declan Ireland as Berger, Lucas Campero as Claude, Eric Ortiz as Hud, Hadley Murphey as Jeanie, Sophia Gurule as Sheila, and many more. These 5 are at the center of the story, leading the cast through a slew of songs including "Aquarius," "I Got Life," "Hair," "Good Morning Starshine," and "The Flash Failures (Let The Sun Shine In)." They were each fantastic, with wonderful acting skills and strong vocals. Other notable moments include Landon Maas as Margaret Mead singing "My Conviction," which was a hilarious moment featuring comedic relief. The rest of the cast was just as terrific. Each cast member had a shining moment in the show, and the energy they brought to this production was fabulous.

HAIR was directed by Kody C. Jones, with Music Direction by Rosalind Metcalf, Choreography by Sarah Drummer, Scenic Design by Joseph Brauer and Kody C. Jones, Props by Michael Shelley and Jack Pustizzi, Costume Design by Danielle Black, Lighting Design by Jay Weddle, and Stage Management by Faith Ferretti. Each did a fabulous job. Each creative and technical piece of this production came together to make a great piece that is relevant to the times. From the music and singing to the costumes, set, and lighting, you were transported to the 1960s and the "Age of Aquarius."

HAIR has a lot of fun musical numbers, but woven throughout the story are themes of violence and racism, shining a light on many issues that were occurring then and still occur today. The end of the show speaks volumes and is heavy with the weight of reality. The contrasting moments of the show were done very nicely and were very powerful.

HAIR at Arts Bonita ran July 11-20, but I highly recommend checking out upcoming productions. For more information and to buy tickets for upcoming performances, follow the link below.

