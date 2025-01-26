Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Gulfshore Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gulfshore Playhouse's production of DIAL M FOR MURDER tells the story of Margot Wendice, whose husband, Tony, tries to have her murdered. Meanwhile, Margot is secretly in love with Maxine Hadley, a writer of mysteries who works with Tony.

Margot is played by Caitlin Clouthier, Maxine by Ashley Bufkin, Tony by Lucas Dixon, Inspector Hubbard, who shows up to investigate, by Liam Craig, and hired killer, Lesgate, by Christopher Joel Onken. I thought this cast was excellent. Margot and Maxine so evidently care about each other. Tony is very cold, which makes sense considering his actions. Inspector Hubbard was the humor of the show; he was a very funny character.

What's fascinating about this play is that it's not so much a murder mystery; the audience knows very early on that Tony has hired Lesgate to kill Margot, but things don't go exactly as planned. The ending is not the culmination of clues and suspects, but it will have you wondering what is going to happen. It's a tangled web of blackmail, deceit, and passion.

Director Jackson Gay did a great job with this piece. I also absolutely loved this set, designed by Linda Buchanan. It was stunning and a great use of Gulfshore Playhouse's beautiful new stage. The details were incredible. Sound Designer Daniel Baker, Costume Designer Tracy Dorman, and Lighting Designer Paul Whitaker brought the vision together, allowing the audience into the living room of the Wendices. The costumes were perfect, and you could almost feel the chill in the air as sinister actions occurred.

DIAL M FOR MURDER is now playing at Gulfshore Playhouse through February 6. It has already been extended by popular demand, so get your tickets quickly. It's a captivating thriller that tells a story of revenge, affairs, money, and blackmail.

For tickets and more information, follow the link below.

