Review: COCK TALK at Alliance For The Arts Classroom Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Really, how does one go about reviewing a show called Cock Talk? Here goes.

Fringe performers, in my limited experience, seem inclined to embrace shall we say colorful language. The actors in this show certainly do, right from the get go.

The show begins with three of the four dudes in the cast standing on chairs, proudly proclaiming every possible synonym for what the show’s blurb calls “the member.” We get animal references, food references, plain old vernacular. And hilarity ensues.

The show is ostensibly a male version of Vagina Monologues. Never having seen that one, I can’t confirm or deny. What I can say is the three straight guys, and the fourth who joins them to provide a gay man’s perspective, ply us with statistics, life stories, and even a Jeopardy-esque game show about said member. Nothing is off-limits. Picture yourself in a locker room or maybe a frat house.

I found the audience response a bit unexpected. While the men chuckled along with the actors, presumably in recognition of common experiences, the show resonated even more with some of the women, who howled at the jokes.

The actors’ personas were aptly stereotypical: glasses-wearing nerd, blustering how-you-doing guy with one too many buttons undone, insecure naif (who somehow reminded me of Tommy Smothers), and gay and proud. I applaud their lack of inhibition.

The show repeats today at 7:15pm and Sunday at 2:30pm. For tickets, go to ArtinLee.org/Fringe or call 239.939.2787.

Photo by Tom Hall

Comments