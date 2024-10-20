Review: CHICAGO at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Palm's production of CHICAGO tells the well-known story of criminals Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly and their journeys to fame.

Taylor Lane stars as Velma and Ellie Roddy as Roxie. Both of them are excellent performers and perfect for these roles. I loved how they both portrayed these iconic characters, and thought they were wonderful singers and dancers as well. I really enjoyed the strength of their voices. Andrew Metzger plays Amos Hart, Roxie's husband, and Connor Sullivan plays Billy Flynn, a lawyer Roxie hires to help her get out of the trouble she has brought upon herself. Both men did a great job in their respective roles. The rest of the cast and ensemble are so vital to CHICAGO and they were absolutely terrific. Their dancing was perfect and so precise, just as it should be.

This production featured Re-creation of Original Production Direction by David Hyslop (originally directed by Walter Bobbie) and Re-creation of Original Production Choreography by Gregory Butler (originally choreographed by Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse). I really enjoyed seeing this and thought it was done extremely well. Each iconic number was so enjoyable to watch. From "All That Jazz" to "Cell Block Tango," "Razzle Dazzle," and beyond, this cast certainly dazzled the audience.

The rest of the creative elements include Scenic Design by John Lee Beatty, Costume Design by William Ivey Long, Lighting Design by Russell A. Thompson, Sound Design by Abbey Dillard, Supervising Music Direction by Robert Billig, Music Direction by Cameron Blake Kinnear, Orchestrations by Ralph Burns, Vocal Arrangements by Rob Fisher, Wig & Hair Design by Bernie Ardia, Makeup Design by Justen M. Brosnan, Dance Music Arrangements by Peter Howard, Script Adaptation by David Thompson, and much more. Each did a great job bringing this show to the Broadway Palm stage.

CHICAGO is a classic, well-known musical, and it is a lot of fun to watch. The choreography and songs are so good and so iconic. I recommend checking out CHICAGO at Broadway Palm, now through November 9. For tickets and more info, click the link below.

