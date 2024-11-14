Review: ANYTHING GOES at Gulfshore Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gulfshore Playhouse's production of ANYTHING GOES in their brand new Baker Theatre and Education Center is a delightful, silly, fun show.

ANYTHING GOES features a large cast, and it includes Sarah Bowden as Reno Sweeney, Josh Canfield as Billy Crocker, Mike Labbadia as Moonface Martin, Sara Esty as Hope Harcourt, Maya Santiago as Erma Latour, Kilty Reidy as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, Michele Ragusa as Evangeline Harcourt, David Baida as Elisha Whitney, and many, many more. Each cast member did a terrific job in their respective roles. I especially enjoyed Bowden's Reno; she captivates the audience in every scene, and was so thoroughly enjoyable to watch in each musical number. She was spectacular. Canfield was also excellent as Billy, and I also enjoyed his performance very much. The rest of the cast and ensemble were wonderful and brought the production together.

This production was directed by Kristen Coury, alongside Choreographer Sara Brians, Scenic Designer Kelly James Tighe, Lighting Designer Dalton Hamilton, Costume Designer Mary Folino, Sound Designer Victoria Deiorio, Intimacy Director Erica Mansfield, Wig Designer Bobbie Ziotnik, Fight Director Brianna McVaugh, Music Director Trevor M. Pierce, Assistant Music Director Casey Reed, and Associate Director Dann Dunn. Each did a fabulous job. The set was so impressive, and it is clear that Gulfshore Playhouse is thrilled to have a much larger space and stage to bring their creative visions to life.

ANYTHING GOES is an incredibly well-known Cole Porter musical, and all of the classic numbers were done exceptionally well. I loved watching each one, from "You're The Top" to "Anything Goes," "Blow, Gabriel, Blow," and beyond.

Gulfshore Playhouse has an incredible new space in the Baker Theatre and Education Center. It's elegant, elevated, and exceptional. I highly recommend heading there to see a production soon. ANYTHING GOES was a great way for them to kick off their inaugural season in this new space, and I look forward to seeing additional productions there.

For tickets and more information, follow the link below.

