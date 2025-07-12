Review: ANNIE at Broadway Palm

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The story of Little Orphan Annie started as a comic book in 1924. For a centenarian, the redhead is holding up really well.

Broadway Palm’s production of Annie brings the plucky heroine to life in the form of Addie Jaymes and Sophie Nesanelis, double cast in the role as are all the other girls in the orphanage. Jaymes was on stage the night I was there. She has a big girl voice and projects all the endearing qualities the part requires.

Director/choreographer Amy McCleary has done her usual fabulous job of clever blocking and fun to watch dance numbers with a lot of people on stage at the same time, be they the orphans, the homeless of the Great Depression era in which the tale takes place, or the staff at the mansion of Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks.

Mychael Leverage is a dapper Warbucks with a resonant, wide voice range. His secretary, played by Moriel Behar, called Grace in the play, is very much cast in the Grace Kelly mold. The two of them look like they belong together and suggest attraction in a subtle but effective way.

Annie’s nemesis Miss Hannigan, Heidi-Liz Johnson, is a dead ringer for Carol Burnett who portrayed Hannigan in the movie version. Her facial expressions are a hoot, and she can really belt out her numbers. The trio “Easy Street” with Johnson, Robert McCandlish as Rooster, and Rachel Lou Redding as Lily is a highlight. I particularly liked McCandlish’s zoot suit.

I also enjoyed FDR’s cabinet singing a reprise of “Tomorrow” off key.

If a feel good show with a happy ending is what you need, this one will fill the bill. Annie runs through August 9. For tickets, call 239.278.4422.

Reader Reviews

Need more Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...