Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Broadway Palm's musical production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL tells the classic, well-known story of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Scrooge is played by Robert Tully, who does a fantastic job portraying this character and the evolution he has through the show. Scrooge starts as a very cold, hard, selfish person, and after visits from the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, he learns that caring for people is more important than riches.

The Ghost of Christmas Past is played by Grace Atherholt, who does a lovely job with this character. She shows Scrooge his past and allows him to see that he used to be kind and loving when he was younger. The Ghost of Christmas Present is played by the charismatic James Major Burns. His character shows Scrooge the reality of what is happening to the people he knows. The Ghost of Christmas Future, played by Kiana Cintron, is a rather ominous character who shows Scrooge what his future would look like if he continues to be cruel. Each of these characters was great, and really moved the story along well.

One of my favorite scenes in the production is when Jacob Marley's ghost, played by Jordon Ross Weinhold, arrives through Scrooge's fireplace to tell him of the ghosts' imminent arrival. Jordon Ross Weinhold was spectacular in this scene and musical number, "Link by Link." He portrayed Marley in an almost Beetlejuice-esque way, which was fabulous and incredibly fun.

You can't help but feel for Bob Cratchit (Caleb Aguilar), his wife (Lexi Rae Smith), and their children, Martha (Sarah Salerno at my performance) and, of course, Tiny Tim (Reid Wylie at my performance). It's a truly beautiful moment went Scrooge has a change of heart and helps them take care of Tiny Tim.

The rest of the cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL was also wonderful, and brought the show together.

Ford Hauser directed and choreographed this production, alongside Scenic Designer Evan Adamson, Technical Director Cody O'Dell, Technical Manager and Sound Designer Abbey Dillard, Lighting and Video Designer Chris McCleary, Musical Director Loren Strickland, Costume Designer John P. White, Props Designer Nate Rush, Artistic Producer/Casting by Brian Enzman, and Stage and Deck Manager Sean Rodrigo Royal. Each person made this a great show creatively. The designers were each effective. I especially enjoyed the use of Broadway Palm's video wall in this production.

I highly recommend checking out Broadway Palm's production of A CHRISTMAS Carol To experience some fun holiday spirit... or should I say spirits? I really enjoyed this musical version of a classic holiday tale. As many times as I have seen A CHRISTMAS CAROL, I had never seen the musical version previously, and it is great fun. Each number is done really well, and moves the story along. Bravo to Broadway Palm on this fun and festive production.

For more information and tickets, follow the link below.

