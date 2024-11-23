Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL at Broadway Palm

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



If you are the type of person who puts up their Christmas tree the day after Halloween, it behooves you to go to see Broadway Palm’s production of A Christmas Carol: The Musical. And that is just to see the theater’s lobby and bar area. The place is bursting with the most gorgeous decorations you will ever see.

The holiday mood, of course, extends to the show itself. The story of Ebenezer Scrooge is a familiar one. That familiarity makes it no less heartwarming and the perfect way to get in the spirit.

Productions at Broadway Palm are so uniformly good that it is hard to single out an actor or aspect of design. Still, I always seem to find someone who particularly impresses me. This time, it is James Major Burns as Ghost of Christmas Present. He is fun to watch from his entrance on and has a personality that reaches beyond the footlights.

Robert Tully makes a good Scrooge, believable both in his Bah, Humbug phase and when he sees the error of his ways.

Grace Atherholt is pleasantly chirpy in a Good Witch Glinda way as Ghost of Christmas Past.

Kudos to Lighting and Video Designer Christ McCleary for some dazzling visual effects. The Victorian costumes designed by John P. White add a charming touch.

This show has a large cast, and Director Ford Haeuser uses them to good effect. He is also the Choreographer, and I am happy to report there is a rousing tap dance number.

All in all, you really can’t go wrong with a Christmas classic. Give yourself a gift. You deserve it. A Christmas Carol runs through December 25. For tickets, call 239.278.4422.

Comments