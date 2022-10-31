Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: A CHORUS LINE at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Review: A CHORUS LINE at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Playing now through November 12!

Oct. 31, 2022  

Review: A CHORUS LINE at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre's production of A CHORUS LINE features an array of talented performers hoping they "get it" - with that "it" being a job in a chorus line. Directed by Amy Marie McCleary, this show tells the stories of many unique personalities, why they dance, and why they need this job.

The show is set up like you are watching an audition, with the director, Zach (Jonathan Van Dyke) sitting in the back of the theatre and talking to the dancers through a microphone for a significant amount of the show. It is a very simple set, allowing for the actors to be the main focus of the show as they bring their character to life on stage. Review: A CHORUS LINE at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

This cast is fabulous. Each and every one of them had standout moments in the production, and they danced perfectly in sync during group numbers, which I loved. It was a lot of fun to watch, and I really enjoyed how they defined each of their characters. They were all so distinct, with lots of talent and personality. Some highlights for me include Mark (Patrick Agonito), Gregory (Liam A. Fisher), Paul (Anthony Recine), Bobby (Dalton Bertonlone), Richie (Josiah Thomas Randolph), Diana (Daniella Castoria), Judy (Sami Doherty), Connie (Emily Song Tyler), Val (Alexandra Nicole Garcia), and Sheila (Tia Karaplis). All of the layers these characters have are revealed during the show, and all of the actors do a great job at showing the audience their characters' desires and passions, along with troubles they have faced in their past. Zach and Cassie (Kayelin Leon) also have a history that comes to light as well, causing tension and adding another layer to the storyline.

Review: A CHORUS LINE at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre A CHORUS LINE features several iconic songs, including "I Hope I Get It," "One," "What I Did for Love," "Dance: Ten; Looks: Three," "The Music and the Mirror," and more. This cast did a wonderful life performing these well-known numbers, which Amy Marie McCleary so brilliantly choreographed - with much of the choreography being the same as or similar to the original choreography from A CHORUS LINE that we all know and love.

A CHORUS LINE is not to be missed. I thoroughly enjoyed Broadway Palm's production of the show, and found it to be a great source of distraction from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian hitting this area. It is entertaining, fun, heartfelt, and bittersweet. You will find a way to relate to these characters even if you have never been a dancer. I encourage you to get tickets and see A CHORUS LINE while it's playing, through November 12. For tickets and more info, click the link below.



