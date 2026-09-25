Previews: THE NERD at Players Circle Theater

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Players Circle Theater kicks off its 2026–2027 season with Larry Shue’s The Nerd, a Broadway farce about a debt of gratitude that becomes a test of endurance. Performances run October 23 through November 15, 2026, with discounted previews October 20 through 22, at the theater’s intimate McGregor Boulevard venue.

Artistic Director Robert Cacioppo directs the production, returning to Shue’s comedy after previously directing The Foreigner.

“Having directed The Foreigner, I know how beautifully Larry Shue builds a comedy,” said Robert Cacioppo. “He puts people in an impossible situation, lets them try to behave themselves, and then makes it worse. The harder they try to hold everything together, the funnier it gets.”

The production stars Players Circle ensemble members Ted Wioncek III, Associate Artistic Director; Kimberly Suskind, Director of Education; and AJ Mendini, Director of Outreach. Joining them are Lucy Sundby, TJ Albertson, and Reid Wylie are making their Players Circle debuts, and Gregg Weiner, appearing under an Actors’ Equity Association Special Appearance Contract.

The Nerd follows a young architect whose life is disrupted by an unexpected visit from the man who once saved his life. Naturally, a little hospitality is in order. Unfortunately, his visitor’s astonishing lack of social graces soon turns gratitude into desperation.

An important dinner with a business client goes spectacularly wrong. Grown adults wind up with paper bags over their heads. A ridiculous party game called “Shoes and Socks” sends whatever dignity remains straight out the window. At the center of it all is a guest whose manners couldn’t be worse and who couldn’t be having a better time.

As Rick settles in, his hosts resort to increasingly outrageous attempts to make him leave. Polite hints don’t stand a chance, and keeping the peace becomes harder by the minute. Getting him through dinner is one thing. Getting him out the door will take considerably more effort.

Wioncek takes on the title role, an unwelcome visitor who remains blissfully unaware of the havoc he creates.

“It’s a role I’ve had a lifetime of practice for,” joked Ted Wioncek III. “What I love about this guy is that he thinks the evening is going beautifully. Everyone else is looking for an escape route, and he’s settling in. That’s a wonderful thing to play. I get to spend the night making my fellow actors absolutely miserable, and hopefully they’ll still speak to me afterward.”

The cast and director are bringing that comic friction into the rehearsal room, testing ideas and finding fresh ways to turn an awkward encounter into complete chaos.

“The rehearsal room is filled with big choices and even bigger laughs,” said Wioncek. “We’re stealing a little inspiration from What About Bob?, Dinner for Schmucks, The Man Who Came to Dinner and Planes, Trains and Automobiles. There’s something irresistible about watching someone try desperately to remain polite while one person makes that absolutely impossible.”

“There’s tremendous freedom in working with an ensemble that trusts one another,” said Cacioppo. “You can try something outrageous, fall flat, laugh about it and try again. And I get to play, too! They’ll try something that gives me an idea, I’ll throw something back, and suddenly we’re taking the scene somewhere none of us expected. That trust lets us push each other. The one-upmanship is great fun, and together we find what really makes the scene work.”

At Players Circle, no seat is more than six rows from the action, making audiences feel like fellow guests at a dinner party going terribly wrong. Every strained smile and pleading glance happens just a few feet away. You’re close enough to feel the hosts’ embarrassment, but free to laugh at every disastrous turn. It’s the pleasure of being in on the joke without having to come up with an excuse to leave.

PRODUCTION SPONSORS

The Nerd is sponsored by Dennis Lapidus & Ann Marie Shields and Bob & Jane Breisch.

PERFORMANCE DATES AND TICKETS

Discounted previews: October 20 through 22, 2026

Opening night: Friday, October 23, 2026

Regular run: October 23 through November 15, 2026

Single tickets: $45 to $65, depending on seating location

Preview tickets: $40

Student tickets: $20 for patrons under 18 or college students with valid identification. Call the box office to purchase.

Regular performances take place Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. Opening week begins with Tuesday through Thursday previews and a Friday opening night. Consult the performance calendar for individual dates.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 09 Hrs 56 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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