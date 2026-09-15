9 TO 5, OKLAHOMA!, WE WILL ROCK YOU, GREASE and WHITE CHRISTMAS Set for Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

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Broadway Palm has revealed its 34th season, with a 2026-27 lineup featuring 9 to 5, Oklahoma!, We Will Rock You, Disney's Frozen, Grease, Come From Away and White Christmas.

The season at the Fort Myers venue will run from October 2026 through August 2027, with additional productions presented in the Off Broadway Palm and a concert series.

9 TO 5 – October 9-November 14, 2026

Featuring an original score by Dolly Parton, 9 to 5 follows office workers Violet, Judy and Doralee as they band together to outsmart their tyrannical boss and transform their workplace.

WHITE CHRISTMAS – November 20-December 30, 2026

White Christmas follows Bob and Phil as they discover that their former General's Vermont inn is facing hard times and join forces with Betty and Judy to stage a Christmas spectacular. The Irving Berlin score includes "Blue Skies," "I Love a Piano," "How Deep Is the Ocean" and "White Christmas."

OKLAHOMA! – January 8-February 13, 2027

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! follows Laurey and Curly as their romance unfolds against the backdrop of a growing territory on the brink of statehood. The score includes "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" and "People Will Say We're in Love."

WE WILL ROCK YOU – February 19-April 3, 2027

Built around the music of Queen, We Will Rock You features more than 20 of the band's songs, including "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Are the Champions," "Somebody to Love," "Don't Stop Me Now" and the title number.

DISNEY'S FROZEN – April 9-May 15, 2027

Based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, Disney's Frozen follows sisters Elsa and Anna after Elsa's powers are revealed and she retreats into isolation. The musical features songs from the film, including "Let It Go."

GREASE – May 21-June 19, 2027

Grease returns audiences to Rydell High and the romance between Danny and Sandy. Its rock 'n' roll score includes "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'" and "We Go Together."

COME FROM AWAY – June 25-August 14, 2027

The Tony Award-winning Come From Away tells the true story of the days following September 11, 2001, when 38 planes carrying nearly 7,000 passengers were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, and welcomed by the local community.

Off Broadway Palm

The Off Broadway Palm season will begin with The Shark Is Broken, running October 16-November 14, 2026. Set during the troubled production of Jaws in 1974, the comedy imagines three of the film's actors stuck together on a boat while the movie's malfunctioning mechanical shark delays filming.

A Trailer Park Christmas will follow November 26-December 30, centering on the residents of Armadillo Acres in North Florida during a chaotic holiday season.

The English farce It Runs in the Family will run January 15-February 20, 2027, followed by the 1950s musical comedy The Marvelous Wonderettes from February 26-April 10.

The Off Broadway Palm season will conclude with The Savannah Sipping Society, running April 16-May 23. The comedy follows three women in Winedale, Virginia, navigating friendship, careers, aging and unexpected changes in their lives.

Broadway Palm is located at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers. Tickets and additional information are available at BroadwayPalm.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 46 Days 03 Hrs 37 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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