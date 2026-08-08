MY WAY: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO FRANK SINATRA To Return To Players Circle Theater

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By popular demand, MY WAY: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra returns to Players Circle Theater for a limited engagement August 14–30, 2026, following its critically acclaimed 2024 run.

The celebrated all-star cast reunites this summer, starring AJ Mendini, Ruthgena Faraco, Kimberly Suskind, and Ted Wioncek III. Backed by a sensational live onstage jazz trio, the performers guide audiences through the pivotal moments of Frank Sinatra’s extraordinary five-decade career with more than fifty unforgettable classics, including All of Me, I’ve Got the World on a String, High Hopes, My Funny Valentine, Let’s Face the Music and Dance, Chicago, Summer Wind, The Lady Is a Tramp, Witchcraft, I’ve Got You Under My Skin, Fly Me to the Moon, The Best Is Yet to Come, Theme from New York, New York, My Way, and many more.

Rather than telling Sinatra’s life story, MY WAY celebrates the music that made him one of America’s greatest entertainers. Created by David Grapes and Todd Olson, with arrangements by Vince di Mura, the revue pays tribute to the legendary performer affectionately known as “The Voice.”

For this production, Players Circle once again transforms its intimate theater into The Circle Lounge, a lavish vintage nightclub featuring cabaret-style seating, cocktail service, innovative multimedia, immersive staging, and a live jazz trio. The result is far more than a concert. It is a fully immersive evening that transports audiences to the glamour and sophistication of the golden age of American nightlife.

“This isn’t about impersonating Frank Sinatra,” said Ted Wioncek III, Associate Artistic Director of Players Circle Theater and director of the production. “It’s about celebrating one of the greatest collections of songs ever assembled. These standards have become part of America’s musical DNA. Combined with the intimacy of The Circle Lounge, audiences don’t simply watch the show. They become part of the experience.”

Directed by Ted Wioncek III, with choreography by Kimberly Suskind and music direction by Drew Scott, the production combines dazzling vocals, heartfelt storytelling, outstanding musicianship, and timeless songs into an evening designed to delight devoted Sinatra fans and newcomers alike.

Performances run August 14–30, 2026, at Players Circle Theater, 13211 McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers.

MY WAY: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra is presented through special arrangement with Summerwind Productions. Happenings Magazine serves as the production’s media sponsor.

Tickets are on sale now. For tickets and performance information, visit PlayersCircleTheater.com or call the box office at 239-800-3292.

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